Feds: MS-13 leaders linked to Lynchburg teen's death convicted after four-week trial

Members of the violent MS-13 gang were found guilty in federal court Tuesday of murder charges, having ordered other members to travel to Lynchburg and kill a teen four years ago, federal attorneys say.
Raymond Wood was abducted from his Lynchburg home in March 2017 by five men, either alleged or convicted gang members, and driven to a remote area in Bedford County, where he was brutally killed. The homicide sent shockwaves through the Lynchburg area at the time and was the first incidence of MS-13-linked violence many had heard of locally.
Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno, 25, and Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, 39, sat for a four-week jury trial in Maryland, where they had a “home base” for running gang operations, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release. Alvarado-Requeno controlled the Sailors clique within the gang, while Corea Diaz was its East Coast leader.
Both directed a squad of gang members to drive down and meet two other members who’d been living in Lynchburg to kill Wood, according to the release.
One, Victor Arnoldo Rodas, was found guilty in 2019 of murdering Wood but is appealing his case; and the other, Josue Moises Coreas-Ventura, is scheduled to appear in Bedford Circuit Court for a jury trial on his charges in February.
They had asked gang leaders to kill Wood after deciding that he slighted and threatened them, evidence in prior trials has revealed, along with wanting to commandeer Wood's marijuana dealings in the area.
Three others have either pleaded guilty or were convicted by a jury locally to charges linking them to Wood’s death, and another, Cristian Jose Sanchez Gomez, is scheduled for a March jury trial in Bedford Circuit Court.
Since apprehending three of those men the night after the killing, area law enforcement has hinted that their investigations into Wood’s killers have tracked back to high-level leadership within the gang.
The federal charges against Alvarado-Requeno and Corea Diaz were broad and spanned several drug- and violence-related gang activity over four years, including the murders of at least four others, DOJ officials said.