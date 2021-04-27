Fiber installations in part of Bedford County’s broadband initiative moving forward

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously moved to accept final completion of a broadband project related to fiber installations by Moneta-based internet connectivity provider ZiTEL.

After entering a contract with ZiTEL on Oct. 26 for the company to install fiber-optic internet equipment meant to bolster signals from existing broadband towers and cover service gaps surrounding them, ZiTEL completed fiber installations at four locations in Bedford County: Big Island, Cedar Key, Staunton River and Diamond Hill.

Bedford County will release a final payment of $61,725 to ZiTEL for the four installations.

In an addendum to Bedford County’s existing contract with ZiTEL, a second part of the fiber install project would authorize two additional fiber installations in the Trents Ferry and Woods Landing neighborhoods in Boonsboro. The bulk of the fiber would be buried, said County Administrator Robert Hiss, and span approximately 14 miles. The project is projected to take up to four and a half months to complete, being finished by September.

Going forward with this second part of ZiTEL’s fiber install work, Bedford County plans to request biweekly construction updates and quarterly performance reports from ZiTEL to track the success of the project, growth of internet subscribers, and the county’s overall return on investment for at least two years following completion of the other two fiber installations, Hiss said.

