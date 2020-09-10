Field of Honor pays tribute to military, 9/11 victims and more

Seven hundred United States flags covered a field in front of Automated Conveyor Systems along Graves Mill Road, standing in tribute to veterans, first responders, victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and health care workers in the third annual Field of Honor organized by the Rotary Club of Forest.
Flags were raised in honor of individuals both living and departed.
“It’s a healing field; it’s a tribute field; it’s a memory field; it’s an honor field,” said Shannon Shaw, member of the Rotary Club of Forest.
This year, for the first time, the Rotary club added health care workers to the list of those who could be represented by a flag as honorees.
“They’re putting their lives on the line as well,” Shaw said of health care workers on the front lines battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Shaw said the Rotary club will give about $40,000 back to the community from money raised by flag purchases, funds which will be disbursed to various local charities, provide aid for veterans, and help some organizations that applied for financial assistance. Last year, the group raised about $60,000 from 1,200 flags, Shaw said.
The flags, all made in America, came from the Colonial Flag Foundation, which offers flags for fields of honor across the nation, Shaw said.
George Raymond, a resident of Forest and a member of the Rotary club, said he sponsored flags to honor his father, a World War II veteran; his uncle, a Korean War veteran; and the workers at Runk & Pratt, who are caring for his mother.
Joshua David, a police officer with Lynchburg Police Department, visited the field with his young family on Monday, particularly to see a flag honoring his cousin, who he said works in the fire department.
“It’s nice to see that all the first responders and military of this area are honored by the rotary club. It’s just a nice benefit to come out here to see all the flags put up for them,” David said.
The Rotary Club of Forest sponsored flags honoring all 178 Lynchburg fire department employees this year. Last year, Shaw said the club sponsored flags honoring Lynchburg Police Department officers.
James and Janet Cheatham of Forest also visited the field on Monday. James has a nephew who is an active Marine, Janet said.
Lisa Thomas of Evington said she visits the field every year. Her boyfriend was a Marine, she said, and her uncle was in Vietnam.
“I just love it. It’s beautiful here,” she said.
Individuals who bought flags will be able to keep them, with pick up occurring till 6 p.m. Friday.
Taps was played nightly on site at 7 p.m. beginning the day of the field’s official opening Aug. 30. The display culminated in a 9/11 memorial ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
For a complete list of beneficiaries and Field of Honor sponsors, visit the Rotary Club of Forest’s website at: forestrotary.com.
