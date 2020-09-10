Field of Honor pays tribute to military, 9/11 victims and more

George Raymond, a resident of Forest and a member of the Rotary club, said he sponsored flags to honor his father, a World War II veteran; his uncle, a Korean War veteran; and the workers at Runk & Pratt, who are caring for his mother.

Joshua David, a police officer with Lynchburg Police Department, visited the field with his young family on Monday, particularly to see a flag honoring his cousin, who he said works in the fire department.

“It’s nice to see that all the first responders and military of this area are honored by the rotary club. It’s just a nice benefit to come out here to see all the flags put up for them,” David said.

The Rotary Club of Forest sponsored flags honoring all 178 Lynchburg fire department employees this year. Last year, Shaw said the club sponsored flags honoring Lynchburg Police Department officers.

James and Janet Cheatham of Forest also visited the field on Monday. James has a nephew who is an active Marine, Janet said.

Lisa Thomas of Evington said she visits the field every year. Her boyfriend was a Marine, she said, and her uncle was in Vietnam.

“I just love it. It’s beautiful here,” she said.