 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Field work for 2023 Real Estate Reassessment under way in Campbell County
top story

Field work for 2023 Real Estate Reassessment under way in Campbell County

Campbell County started its field visits for the 2023 General Real Estate Reassessment on Monday, the county announced in a news release last week.

These field visits, required by state law, are done every four years to determine fair market value of land and properties for tax purposes. 

Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group, LTD, of Daleville, will be conducting the on-site visits of each property in the county. No interior inspections will be performed by the group, however they may take photographs of properties. According to the news release, field agents will have "easy-to-view identification and their vehicles will be properly marked."

The appraisers will adhere to health and safety measures should they have any encounter with property owners throughout the process.

The news release states "field work will continue through 2022, with any assessment adjustments effective Jan. 1, 2023." The last general reassessment for Campbell County was done in 2019.

Anyone with questions regarding the reassessment should contact the county's Real Estate Office at (434) 332-9510.

— Bryson Gordon

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Public transit bus set to launch in town of Bedford
Local News

Public transit bus set to launch in town of Bedford

After several years of brainstorming, a public transit bus is scheduled to launch in the Town of Bedford. Called the Otter Bus, the public transit system, in an effort led by the Bedford Community Health Foundation, will provide rides in a loop through the Town of Bedford aiming to provide access to needs like healthcare, food sources, and places of work.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert