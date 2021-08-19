Field work for 2023 Real Estate Reassessment under way in Campbell County

Campbell County started its field visits for the 2023 General Real Estate Reassessment on Monday, the county announced in a news release last week.
These field visits, required by state law, are done every four years to determine fair market value of land and properties for tax purposes.
Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group, LTD, of Daleville, will be conducting the on-site visits of each property in the county. No interior inspections will be performed by the group, however they may take photographs of properties. According to the news release, field agents will have "easy-to-view identification and their vehicles will be properly marked."
The appraisers will adhere to health and safety measures should they have any encounter with property owners throughout the process.
The news release states "field work will continue through 2022, with any assessment adjustments effective Jan. 1, 2023." The last general reassessment for Campbell County was done in 2019.
Anyone with questions regarding the reassessment should contact the county's Real Estate Office at (434) 332-9510.
— Bryson Gordon