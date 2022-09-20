Fiery crash kills one, injures two in Campbell County

A three-car crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 460 in Campbell County killed one driver and sent two others to the hospital, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 7:24 a.m. A 2019 Toyota Corolla was eastbound on U.S. 460 when it was hit from behind by an eastbound 2012 Honda Civic. A 2006 Dodge Dakota, also traveling east, could not avoid the first crash and rear-ended the Honda Civic, causing both vehicles to catch fire, according to a state police news release.

The Toyota driver, Alicia M. Flander, 26 of Madison Heights, and the Dodge driver, James F. Brown Jr., 65, of Evington, received minor injuries and were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment, the release states. Both wore seatbelts.

The driver of the Honda was killed in the crash, the release states. The body was taken to the medical examiner's office for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

The crash remains under investigation.