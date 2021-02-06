Fight for a new animal shelter picks up steam in Campbell County

Also at the meeting, Isaacs and Lane had a scheduled appearance in front of supervisors to introduce BARCC and its mission to the board. They hope to form a partnership and open a dialogue with supervisors, and raise money that can be put toward building a new shelter, in addition to whatever funds are allocated by the county.

“Our main goal right now is to be that squeaky wheel,” Lane said. “We really want to make this a place where families are going. So whether you’re an animal lover or not, I respect that, but we have cats and dogs that need adoption, but what I want you guys to know is that we want to make this an added value to Campbell County."

Though it has been on many of the supervisors' radars for years, the presentation on Tuesday was met with calls for support, with supervisors such as Timberlake District Supervisor Susan Hogg pledging to be "behind you 100%."

She said she's visited the shelter on Dennis Riddle Drive in Rustburg several times since Isaacs and Lane's last plea for support, and even adopted a pet from the shelter.

"It is in bad shape," she said of the building. "It really is."

Sunburst District Supervisor Steve Shockley said it was time to "look into what we can do, instead of just keep kicking this can down the road."