Fight for a new animal shelter picks up steam in Campbell County

A cheerily painted cinderblock and cement hall houses the chainlink-gated dog runs, with light blue walls and a bright green floor. Clifford, a rusty-red retriever, is eager to greet anyone who visits the dog kennels in Campbell County's animal shelter, nosing at fingers through the metal links and looking up with big, lamenting eyes.
The paint job communicates what seems to be the shelter's motto — they do the best with what they have. But if you ask Animal Control Officer Janine Lascell, or Campbell County residents Jeannie Isaacs and Katie Lane, pretty soon what they have is not going to be enough.
Isaacs and Lane have been advocating for a new animal shelter for years. In order to accelerate their mission, hoping to catch the attention of the county and create more opportunities to raise funds, they recently formed a nonprofit: Bringing Animal Renovations to Campbell County, or BARCC.
“The homeless animals in Campbell County are at a disadvantage for finding forever homes," Lane said while addressing the Campbell County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night. "Their stories currently end well only because of the efforts of the staff, and the tireless efforts of the volunteers."
As they've done several times since 2017, Isaacs and Lane spoke at the board's budget public forum on Feb. 2, trying to communicate the need for a new shelter — a budget priority they feel has been continually kicked down the road.
Also at the meeting, Isaacs and Lane had a scheduled appearance in front of supervisors to introduce BARCC and its mission to the board. They hope to form a partnership and open a dialogue with supervisors, and raise money that can be put toward building a new shelter, in addition to whatever funds are allocated by the county.
“Our main goal right now is to be that squeaky wheel,” Lane said. “We really want to make this a place where families are going. So whether you’re an animal lover or not, I respect that, but we have cats and dogs that need adoption, but what I want you guys to know is that we want to make this an added value to Campbell County."
Though it has been on many of the supervisors' radars for years, the presentation on Tuesday was met with calls for support, with supervisors such as Timberlake District Supervisor Susan Hogg pledging to be "behind you 100%."
She said she's visited the shelter on Dennis Riddle Drive in Rustburg several times since Isaacs and Lane's last plea for support, and even adopted a pet from the shelter.
"It is in bad shape," she said of the building. "It really is."
Sunburst District Supervisor Steve Shockley said it was time to "look into what we can do, instead of just keep kicking this can down the road."
He requested that Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers look into the effort so staff and supervisors can begin to formulate a plan.
Currently, said Rogers, the Campbell County capital improvement project's five-year plan includes $800,000 designated across fiscal year 2024 and 2025 for animal shelter improvements. At this stage, it is a planning number and would be a matter of additional discussion, moving forward.
Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline said they need a strategy, and is excited to begin working with Isaacs and Lane to get it done.
"This isn’t a trigger that’s going to be pulled quickly or easily, it needs to be done correctly," Cline said. "Doing things correctly usually takes a little time."
The current shelter is a compact cinderblock building behind Yellow Branch Elementary School off of Colonial Highway in Campbell County, built in the 1980s. It has 17 dog runs and a small cat room and serves the entirety of the county's 500 square miles. It's run by county animal control officers and supported by the Friends of Campbell County Animal Control, or FOAC, a volunteer force that helps keep the shelter alive.
Lascell, who has worked for animal control for 18 years, said she's not trying to raise a fuss, but there are things they need to stay operational, like improvements to dated infrastructure, bigger spaces and more resources.
"We just need a little boost," Lascell said. It's the day to day things that take the biggest hits. With no washer and dryer, volunteers must take home animal bedding and blankets to wash, and bathing animals can only be done in a kitchen sink-sized basin or out in the dog runs with a hose, when it's warm enough.
With only a small lobby connecting the hall of dog runs to the cat room, there isn't space for proper visitations, and she said the vets sit on the floor with a blanket on their weekly visits, and have the dogs brought out, one by one.
Lane said she envisions the shelter as a destination, a place where Campbell County parents would want to take their kids on the weekends, instead of going to the Lynchburg Humane Society. Right now, it's difficult for two people to walk side by side down the narrow aisle of the shelter, and the confined space and loud noise are deterrents for many visitors.
When Yellow Branch Elementary took a field trip to an animal shelter a few years ago, Lane said, they took their kids to the Lynchburg Humane Society rather than taking them to the Campbell shelter about a stone's throw away. That was the final punch to the gut.
With a better location and a bigger space, she said the shelter could draw people to other local spots, such as restaurants and businesses, and keep foot traffic in the county.
Most importantly, said Isaacs, it would help more animals find their "forever home."
"A new animal coming into the shelter should not jeopardize another animal's life," said Isaacs. She said it feels like the advocacy effort has been moving at a crawl, but she's ready to "hit the road."
Lascell manned the shelter on a recent Tuesday evening in overalls and a knit hat. She walked the aisle between the dog runs, an overhead speaker playing calm, classical music, and greeted Clifford, a stout little beagle named River, and others. In the cat room, she coaxed a small calico cat named Wynter over her shoulder, where she seemed content to stay.
Lascell said Isaacs, Lane and the FOAC volunteers are a blessing.
"We cannot do our job, take care of the shelter, do this and then go advocate," Lascell said. "They have found the time in their schedules ... to step up and say, ‘This is what we want, we’re going to do it.' It is like you can breathe; somebody is our advocate now."
Isaacs said with a new website, brochures and nonprofit status behind them, BARCC is ready to begin fundraising, looking for volunteers and canvassing to raise awareness about the shelter's needs. She said she's been dreaming about a new shelter for years.
"It’s not just your problem, it’s a community problem," she told supervisors on Tuesday.
She said it's time to bring people into Campbell County with its animal shelter, instead of sending them running the other way.