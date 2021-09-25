Final farewell: Rustburg alumni, community tour middle school ahead of demolition

RUSTBURG — Brenda Zegarelli walked the halls of her former high school — now Rustburg Middle School — with her granddaughter, Sabrina Zegarelli, on Saturday, pointing out her old locker, peering inside the trophy display case and looking at various classrooms. As she did so, memories from more than 50 years ago come flooding back.
“Probably the last time I was here was right after I graduated in 1969, when I came to get my diploma,” she said. “I was one credit short so I had to go to summer school.”
She wanted to show her granddaughter what her former high school, then called Rustburg High School, looked like since Sabrina went to “a bigger high school” at Amherst County High School.
Zegarelli was one of dozens of other alumni at the school Saturday in what will most likely be their last visit before their alma mater is demolished next year in order to make way for a new middle school.
Superintendent Bobby Johnson said the school division recognizes the importance of Rustburg Middle for many community members.
“We wanted to honor the school in the best way we can,” he said. “We thought it would be important for people to have a chance to come back and walk through the school and reminisce about their time there.”
Inside the new building will be a display honoring the old school with memorabilia and a plaque.
Johnson met with 1969 alumni Wayne Bailey and Dana Burnette Goetz over the summer to agree on a historic marker that would be placed in front of the newly constructed school as a point of remembrance of the old one.
Bailey, along with hundreds of other alumni and community members, waged a battle with the Campbell County School Board in an effort to save the building and add it to either the state or national register of historic places.
Wayne lives in Texas now but made the trip north to walk through his beloved school one more time along with many other classmates.
“There’s lots of memories over the course of the 12 years I went to school here and really beyond, because many of us have stayed in contact with each other and remained close friends to this day,” he said.
Clif Tweedy, deputy administrator in Campbell County, said both his grandmother and grandfather taught at the school, and so did his mother and daughter, and both of his parents attended the school.
“It’s been a multigenerational facility used by a lot of folks, so it has some long-term memories there,” he said.
He said it’s the first middle or high school that’s been built new in the last 45 years. The last school to be built was Brookville Middle School.
“It’s going to be really state of the art and top notch, and we’re proud that we’re getting this done,” he said.
Construction for the $45 million school is on schedule, he said, and crews have been laying brick, setting steel and are getting ready to put the roof on in some areas of the building.
Johnson said the initial study of the county’s public school facilities was conducted in 2009.
The assessment identified Rustburg Middle School as the top priority, and though the original recommendation was to consolidate secondary schools, that consolidation plan was shot down by the board of supervisors in 2015.
Following the rejection, the assessment recommended that if the county had to remodel the school, they should fully replace the facility instead.
The new school will be built adjacent to the current one and should be complete by August 2022, Tweedy said. Demolition of the current Rustburg Middle will begin as soon as the 2021-2022 school year ends.
He said there will be space out front of the new school for parking, a multipurpose field and a walking track, and where the old school stands now will be a football and baseball field.
The original wooden school was built in 1919, then had add-ons in the mid-1950s and underwent a major renovation in 1980.
The school originally held students from 1st to 11th grades with a 12th grade added in the mid-1950s.
In 1928, an annex was built behind the 1919 building to house elementary school students. In 1954, a high school building was built next door, leaving the 1919 building and the annex to the elementary school.
Elementary school was grades 1st through 7th, and high school was grades 8th through 11th, and later, grades 8th through 12th.
According to Hugh Rowland, class of 1969, many high school students during those years would often see the elementary students in the cafeteria that was used for all grades, at athletic functions, at the fall festival, and other events.
Elementary school students, including Rowland, often worked in the cafeteria and a fair number of high school students drove buses.
Rowland said some high school students helped out elementary teachers with play time activities, such as organizing softball.
“In a very real sense, Rustburg School back then was like a small village,” he said.
Brittany Jenkins, a 2017 graduate, said the school is important to her because her dad and uncles went there when it was Rustburg High School in the 1980s.
Following in their footsteps were Jenkins and all her cousins who have attended the middle school.
“I remember how many times all of us would get asked if we knew each other on the first day of school because there were some teachers that had taught all of my cousins and my brother,” she said. “The school holds a deep place in my heart because to me it represents family, because it seems like my entire family has been through it."
Carter Elliott Jr., former member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, attended the school when it was just for elementary students. He graduated from Rustburg High School in 1963.
Years after graduating, Elliott came back to the school to teach science and biology and then became the assistant principal. He worked alongside his 8th grade gym teacher, Hugh Pendleton, who had become the principal.
“Any activity that was going on at the high school, he was there,” he said. “Even after church on Sundays, he’d go just to check on things.”
His biggest disappointment is that the 1919 building will be demolished and was hoping it could be incorporated into the new school.
“But the decision has been made, so we live with it,” he said.
Bailey said after it’s all said and done, he knows he can’t stand in the way of progress.
“The school board and the county have to do what’s best, not just in the immediate situation, but for years in the future as well,” he said. “We hate to see it go, but we think we put up a pretty good battle.”