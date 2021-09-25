Final farewell: Rustburg alumni, community tour middle school ahead of demolition

“I remember how many times all of us would get asked if we knew each other on the first day of school because there were some teachers that had taught all of my cousins and my brother,” she said. “The school holds a deep place in my heart because to me it represents family, because it seems like my entire family has been through it."

Carter Elliott Jr., former member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, attended the school when it was just for elementary students. He graduated from Rustburg High School in 1963.

Years after graduating, Elliott came back to the school to teach science and biology and then became the assistant principal. He worked alongside his 8th grade gym teacher, Hugh Pendleton, who had become the principal.

“Any activity that was going on at the high school, he was there,” he said. “Even after church on Sundays, he’d go just to check on things.”

His biggest disappointment is that the 1919 building will be demolished and was hoping it could be incorporated into the new school.

“But the decision has been made, so we live with it,” he said.

Bailey said after it’s all said and done, he knows he can’t stand in the way of progress.

“The school board and the county have to do what’s best, not just in the immediate situation, but for years in the future as well,” he said. “We hate to see it go, but we think we put up a pretty good battle.”

