'Finally able to bring Alexis home': After 7 years, missing Nelson County teen's remains found

She met the Murphys shortly after Murphy's disappearance when her family's nonprofit, Help Save the Next Girl, stepped in to help search for and raise awareness of the then-17-year-old's disappearance and the need for young women to look out for one another.

Harrington’s daughter, Morgan Harrington, disappeared in 2009 and her remains were found the following year. Help Save the Next Girl has been a constant in the continued search for Murphy, with Gil Harrington even attending Taylor’s trial in support of the Murphy family.

Harrington extended her love and sincere condolences to Murphy’s family Wednesday.

“I was overwhelmed with both sadness and relief for the family,” Harrington said of the news. “It’s debilitating to go years wondering every moment where she is, so I’m relieved they now have the opportunity to memorialize her. I hope the community can put their grief to rest now that she’s been reunited with her family.”

Joanna Graver, a Nelson County mother whose daughter, Azalia Berrian, went missing for several days last year before being found, was relieved to know the family finally has closure.

During the four-day search for Azalia, the Murphys were there to offer their support and recite a prayer for Azalia to be found safely.