Lynchburg fire crews responded to a fire Friday evening at Seven Hills Rehabilitation and Nursing on Langhorne Road.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene in the 2000 block of Langhorne Road around 7:45 p.m. A fire started in one of the rooms of the single-story structure and was contained by the sprinkler system, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.

Fire crews arrived and quickly finished extinguishing the blaze; however smoke from the fire spread and forced the evacuation of the rest of the facility, the release said.

Two residents were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation, according to the fire department. The remaining 90 or so residents were moved outside the building while fire crews worked to ventilate and assess the damage, the release said.

"Initially it was thought all of them would have to be relocated to other facilities, but ultimately all were allowed back inside, although five rooms are uninhabitable due to the fire and smoke damage," the news release said. "Because of the potential size of the incident, Concord Rescue Squad was called in to fill Station 2 while several of Lynchburg’s medic units were tied up at the scene of the fire."

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. At this time the cause has not been determined.

