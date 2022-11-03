Fire damages Shell station on Timberlake Road

A Wednesday night fire caused more than $75,000 in damages to the Shell gas station on Timberlake Road, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Lynchburg fire crews responded to 7719 Timberlake Road for a report of a structure fire. When crews arrived they found heavy black smoke coming from the front of the building, according to a fire department news release.

Firefighters conducted a search of the interior and were able to get control over the fire in about 30 minutes, the department said. After ventilating the roof for another hour, the fire was completely extinguished, and crews spent a total of three hours on the scene overnight.

According to the release, the fire marshal's office determined the cause of the fire was accidental due to a malfunction between a wall outlet and an appliance.

The department said that the business was closed at the time and no one was injured in the fire.