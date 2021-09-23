Fire line valve break on Campbell Avenue could impact residents in surrounding area

Lynchburg Water Resources crews responded Thursday evening to a fire line valve break on Campbell Avenue.
Though the extent of the disruption to residents was not clear, connections in the area of the 1300 block of Campbell Avenue could experience water pressure or service issues during the duration of the repair, according to Tim Mitchell, director of water resources.
Calling it a "fairly routine repair," it would be likely to last several hours, he said as of about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Crews were working to shut off the water so the valve — which is on a fire line that runs off the city system to the former Barker-Jennings building on Campbell Avenue — can be repaired or replaced.
Outbound traffic is currently restricted on Campbell Avenue from 12th to 14th street.
Mitchell said the break was likely caused by an aging valve.