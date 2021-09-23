 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire line valve break on Campbell Avenue could impact residents in surrounding area
Fire line valve break on Campbell Avenue could impact residents in surrounding area

Fire line valve break on Campbell Avenue could impact residents in surrounding area

Lynchburg Water Resources crews responded Thursday evening to a fire line valve break on Campbell Avenue. 

Though the extent of the disruption to residents was not clear, connections in the area of the 1300 block of Campbell Avenue could experience water pressure or service issues during the duration of the repair, according to Tim Mitchell, director of water resources. 

Calling it a "fairly routine repair," it would be likely to last several hours, he said as of about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Crews were working to shut off the water so the valve — which is on a fire line that runs off the city system to the former Barker-Jennings building on Campbell Avenue — can be repaired or replaced. 

Outbound traffic is currently restricted on Campbell Avenue from 12th to 14th street.

Mitchell said the break was likely caused by an aging valve. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Boosters for Older, More Vulnerable Americans

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert