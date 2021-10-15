 Skip to main content
Firefighters battle Cabell Street blaze
breaking featured

Firefighters battle Cabell Street blaze

Cabell Street fire 1.jpg

Firefighters battle a blaze Friday at 31 Cabell Street in Lynchburg.

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

The Lynchburg Fire Department is on the scene of a large blaze at 31 Cabell Street.

Fire could be seen coming from the roof of The Cottage Stillroom and Beeswax Candle Factory building. Crews were sent to the scene at 5:42 p.m. 

The Lofts at the Point apartments have been evacuated and residents are watching firefighting efforts from the lawn of the historic Point of Honor museum.

The City of Lynchburg released the following statement Friday evening:

"The Lynchburg Fire Department is currently battling a major structure fire at the lower end of Cabell Street. They are asking onlookers to please stay away from the area so as to not hamper operations.

"Additionally, motorists in the downtown area, especially at the intersection of 5th and Church should exercise caution. Stoplights are out in that area and motorists should treat it as a 4-way stop."

"Water customers may be experiencing discolored water due to the fire suppression efforts. The water is not harmful."

Cabell Street fire 2.jpg

Firefighters battle a blaze Friday at 31 Cabell Street in Lynchburg.

This is a breaking news update. Check back in at newsadvance.com for more details. 

