Firefighters respond Tuesday to US Pipe in Lynchburg

The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday at U.S. Pipe and got it under control within half an hour, the city said.

Firefighters responded at 2:48 p.m. to 10 Adams St., right by the James River in downtown Lynchburg, for a report of a fire inside the facility.

Four engines, two ladder trucks, two medic units, four supervisors and a heavy rescue team were on scene, the city said in a news release.

One firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover, the city said.

U.S. Pipe manufactures iron pipes and other products for water and wastewater uses.

The fire happened after a hydraulic line ruptured and hydraulic fluid caught on fire, the city said. The plant remains operational.

