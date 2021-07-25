Firefly Fiber Broadband shares progress on countywide internet expansion project

“Nelson County is way ahead of the curve on this and we will plan our work in a way that assures Nelson continues to get built out as we plan work for this larger project,” the report states.

The RISE project includes a partnership with Dominion Energy, which includes building fiber on facilities and leasing it to Firefly. About 30 locations on the Dominion system at the top of Afton Mountain is included in the planned build out.

Gay said residents can help by taking a survey at www.fireflyva.com/rise. It must be shown that service is not available in unserved areas and residents are asked to provide their address, what type of internet they have and anyone who has turned them down for service. It takes less than a minute to fill out the survey, Gay said.

Firefly has sought additional money to support the fiber expansion project through the federal, state and local levels, including applying for grants.

“We are building in Nelson County regardless of the grant applications’ success,” Gay told supervisors. “Firefly is committed to building in all of Nelson County.”