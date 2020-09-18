First day of early voting draws nearly 300 in Lynchburg

Gibbons said her office has received between 6,000 and 7,000 ballot requests. She anticipates that up to 10,000 city residents — or up to about one in five registered voters in the Hill City — will ultimately vote by mail this fall. In 2016, about 2,500 voted absentee.

Lynchburg NAACP President Carl Hutcherson, who has urged local residents to vote as early as possible, said the increase in ballot requests reflected the fierce political divide in the country and the widespread enthusiasm among voters on both sides of the political spectrum.

“Whether you support our current president or not, he creates an awful lot of controversy,” he said, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump. “So there's going to be people who are going to support him or Vice President Biden for that very reason alone.”

The Lynchburg Voters League has partnered with two local taxi services to transport voters to the polls for free this election season, according to President Cheryl Glass-Cabell.

She said residents interested in voting early at the registrar’s office can schedule a time to be picked up from their home and that voters who want to cast their ballot on Election Day can get a ride to their local polling precinct on Nov. 3.