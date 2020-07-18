First horse rescue Family Fun day held in Afton

AFTON — The first annual Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Family Fun Day allowed a group of 20 people to come to the Nelson County farm Saturday to visit the rescued animals, go on a scavenger hunt and learn more about the organization.

It was the first of many other days like it, organizers said. The event is sold out in August and September but spots are still open for the event in October and November.

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue, on Castle Rock Road in Afton, was founded in 2008 when it took in its first donkey. Since then it has taken in over 300 horses, ponies, mules and donkeys.

Maya Proulx, executive director, said she was excited for the Family Fun Day and hoped it would be a good way to introduce new people to the horses and the rescue.

“I’m also thrilled that our volunteers are able to come up with a safe way to host these small events,” she said. “It will be the first time since March that we have been able to have visitors at the farm.”

Courtney Thompson, who helped organize the event and serves on the farm’s leadership team said the Family Fun Day was originally planned for March but due to COVID-19 it was pushed back.