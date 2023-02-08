The Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank on Tuesday reported a record-high fourth-quarter profit.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:PPBN) reported a fourth-quarter net income of $2.56 million, or $1.18 per basic share and $1.17 per diluted share, up 442% from $473,000, or 22 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.

In a news release, Pinnacle Bankshares credited a 40% increase in net interest income year over year due to a higher volume of loans and securities along with higher yields on earning assets.

"We have doubled the size of the Company since 2019 and are beginning to realize the benefits of our increased scale and capacity," President and CEO Todd Hall said in a news release. "Executing the moves we made during the pandemic was challenging to say the least, but I am proud of our perseverance. While economic conditions remain volatile with continued high inflation and rising interest rates, I am confident in Pinnacle’s position and optimistic regarding our future."

Pinnacle merged with Danville-based Virginia Bank Bankshares Inc., aka Virginia Bank & Trust, in the fourth quarter of 2020, which added seven branches in Danville and Pittsylvania County to the company’s lineup, though it closed one last year.

At the end of the fourth quarter, assets totaled $969.9 million, down from $1.02 billion at the end of last year. Deposits stood at $899.2 million, down from $938 million. Total loans were $632.9 million, up from $552.2 million at the end of last year.

Pinnacle Bankshares' board of directors on Nov. 8 approved a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share that was paid Dec. 2 to stockholders of record as of Nov. 18.

The dividend was three cents per share higher than the previous quarter's dividend of 15 cents.

First National Bank, founded in 1908, has 18 branches in the Lynchburg, Charlottesville and Danville regions.