First National Bank parent reports record 2Q earnings

The Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank on Monday reported a record-high second-quarter profit.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:PPBN) reported a second-quarter net income of $1.892 million, or 87 cents per share, up 79% from $1.056 million, or 49 cents per basic share and 48 cents per diluted share, during the same quarter last year.

“Our balance sheet is in a solid position as we begin to recognize the earnings potential of growth initiatives pursued over the past few years," Todd Hall, president and CEO of the company and the bank, said in a news release. "Despite volatile economic conditions, we remain optimistic regarding further enhancement of Pinnacle’s performance.”

Pinnacle merged with Danville-based Virginia Bank Bankshares Inc., aka Virginia Bank & Trust, in the fourth quarter of 2020, which added seven branches in Danville and Pittsylvania County to the company's roster, although it then closed the North Danville Branch in April of this year.

At the end of the second quarter, assets totaled $996.3 million, down from $1.02 billion at the end of last year. Deposits stood at $925.4 million, down from $938 million. Total loans were $592.2 million, up from $552.2 million at the end of last year.

Pinnacle Bankshares' board of directors May 10 approved a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share to be paid June 3 to stockholders of record as of May 20.

Also on May 10, at the company's annual shareholders meeting, Hall, Elton W. Blackstock, Jr., Robert L. Finch, Jr., and Dr. Robert L. Johnson, II, were re-elected to the board of directors as Class I Directors to serve until the 2025 shareholders annual meeting.

First National Bank, founded in 1908, has 18 branches in the Lynchburg and Danville regions, plus a loan production office in Charlottesville.