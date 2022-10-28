First National Bank parent reports record 3Q profit

The Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank on Thursday reported a record third-quarter profit.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:PPBN) reported a third-quarter net income of $2.398 million, or $1.10 per share, up 37% from $1.747 million, or 80 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.

"As previously stated, we are beginning to recognize the earnings potential of growth initiatives pursued over the past few years and remain optimistic regarding further enhancement of Pinnacle’s performance, despite volatile economic conditions," President and CEO Todd Hall said in a news release.

At the end of the third quarter, assets totaled $999.1 million, down from $1.02 billion at the end of last year. Deposits stood at $930.6 million, down from $938.1 million. Total loans were $623.4 million, up from $552.2 million at the end of last year.

Pinnacle Bankshares on Sept. 2 paid a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share to stockholders of record as of Aug. 19. That was one cent higher than the previous quarter's dividend.

Also during the third quarter, the bank company welcomed Liberty University dean and former three-term 5th District U.S. Rep. Robert Hurt to its board of directors.

Pinnacle merged with Danville-based Virginia Bank Bankshares Inc., aka Virginia Bank & Trust, in the fourth quarter of 2020, which added seven branches in Danville and Pittsylvania County to the company’s roster, although it closed the North Danville Branch in April of this year.

First National Bank, founded in 1908, now has 18 branches in the Lynchburg, Charlottesville and Danville regions.