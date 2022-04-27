First National Bank reports higher first-quarter profit

The Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank on Tuesday reported a higher first-quarter profit.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:PPBN) reported a first-quarter net income of $1.39 million, or 64 cents per share, up 27% from $1.1 million, or 51 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.

In a news release, the bank company said the increase largely was driven by higher net interest income from a lower cost of deposits, higher interchange fees from check card transactions, and lower expenses due to merger-related expenses that happened in the first quarter of 2021.

Last year, the bank company merged with Danville-based Virginia Bank Bankshares, aka Virginia Bank & Trust. That deal closed Oct. 30.

"We are pleased with Pinnacle’s year-over-year net income improvement,” Todd Hall, president and CEO of both Pinnacle Bankshares and First National Bank, said in the release. “Our shareholders have been patient as we worked through a transformational partnership with Virginia Bank Bankshares, Inc. ('Virginia Bank') and moved into the Danville market. With the merger now completely behind us, we are optimistic regarding further enhancement of our performance and ultimately shareholder returns."

At the end of the first quarter, assets totaled $1.02 billion, down less than 1% from the end of last year. Deposits stood at $941.3 million, up from $938 million. Total loans were $570.3 million, up from $552 million at the end of last year.

First National Bank plans to close its North Danville Branch at 3300 North Main Street on Friday afternoon, according to a notice on its website.

First National Bank, founded in 1908, has 19 branches in the Lynchburg and Danville regions, plus a loan production office in Charlottesville.