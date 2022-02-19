First National Bank's parent reports 4Q profit

The Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank reported a lower quarterly profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 but said the comparative decrease was largely due to a significant merger-related gain recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:PPBN) reported a fourth-quarter net income Friday of $473,000, or 22 cents per share, down 68% from $1.49 million, or 76 cents per share, during the same quarter of 2020.

However, the bank company's fourth-quarter 2020 net income was heavily impacted by a gain of $2.69 million related to the firm's merger with Danville-based Virginia Bank Bankshares Inc., aka Virginia Bank & Trust, which happened during that quarter and added another seven branches in Danville and Pittsylvania County to the First National Bank roster. That gain was partially offset during that quarter by merger-related expenses.

Bank President and CEO Todd Hall said in a news release that with the merger completely finished, the bank is "optimistic about the new year and our ability to enhance revenue and shareholder returns."

Pinnacle closed out 2021 with net income of $4.38 million, up from $3.06 million in 2020.

Total assets at the end of 2021 were $1.02 billion, up from $860.5 million the year before. Total loans were $552.2 million, down from $564.3 million. Total deposits rose to $938 million.

The bank opened its new Graves Mill Branch in Forest during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Pinnacle Bankshares, founded in 1908, has 19 branches in the Lynchburg and Danville regions, plus a loan production office in Charlottesville.

