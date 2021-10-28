First National Bank's parent reports higher 3Q profit

The Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank this week saw its third-quarter profit nearly triple year over year, boosted by a recent merger.
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:PPBN) reported third-quarter net income Tuesday of $1.747 million, or 80 cents per share, up about 280% from $460,000, or 29 cents per share, during the third quarter of last year.
Todd Hall, president and CEO of the company and the bank, credited much of the increase to Pinnacle's merger with Danville-based Virginia Bank Bankshares Inc., aka Virginia Bank & Trust, which happened in the fourth quarter of 2020 and added another seven branches in Danville and Pittsylvania County to the First National Bank roster.
Pinnacle's total assets at the close of the quarter that ended Sept. 30 were $953.2 million, up from $860.5 million at the end of 2020. Total loans were $542 million, down from $564.3 million at the end of last year. Total deposits rose to $874 million.
The company’s net interest margin — the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid out on deposits — stood at 2.93%.
Pinnacle Bankshares, founded in 1908, has 18 branches in the Lynchburg and Danville regions, plus a loan production office in Charlottesville.
— Matt Busse