First step taken to bring a Rosie's entertainment facility to Amherst

According to Virginia law, localities that have not already approved pari-mutuel wagering require a voter referendum before a pari-mutuel facility can be located in their community.

To place a referendum on the ballot, signatures from at least 5% of qualified voters must be submitted to, and certified by, the general registrar. The local circuit court will then officially decree that the referendum will appear on the ballot. With Wednesday's news, Colonial Downs Group will coordinate an Amherst County signature drive.

“Amherst County is exactly the kind of up and coming Virginia locality in which we look to operate,” Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer of Colonial Downs Group said in the release. “We know we can bring well-paying jobs, and millions in new tax revenue to the county. We can also bring a lot of fun at the same time! Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums have found tremendous success already in Richmond, Hampton, Vinton, Dumfries and New Kent County.

Claudia Tucker, District 2 member of the Amherst Board of Supervisors, said in the news release she is energized by the opportunity for Rosie’s to locate a facility in Amherst County.