Five-acre corn maze comes home to Nelson County

In the maze, it's easy to get disoriented, towering stalks blocking all but the open sky, with bright blue stations to track your progress.

Leslie Wood, who spent the day at the maze with her husband and two kids, said the maze was the perfect challenge — enough to keep things interesting without burning out the kids in the meantime.

On an average day, Gousis said he doesn't have to carry out too many rescues — but answered a phone call from a family stranded at station two. Despite already being somewhere deep in the maze, a corner undiscernible as anything but another intersection of red clay and green stalks, he promised to have the family out in just a few minutes.

"It's in his blood," Kate Knott said, laughing. Like many of their employees and partners at the festival, she said they've been in each other's lives for years, and that often, it feels more like a family than anything else.

Hub Knott said it was a big transition to move the thing down to Nelson, but it was nice to be welcomed by a community they know well. Already well established in the area, he and Kate are also the co-founders of The Living Earth School, located outside of Charlottesville.