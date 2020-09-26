Five-acre corn maze comes home to Nelson County

LOVINGSTON — For the first time in 20 years, Kate and Hub Knott are bringing their corn maze home.
Saturday, opening day, the newly relocated Blue Ridge Mountain Maze had the energy of a long-running operation. A packed clay path led into the thick of the maze, and dozens of families perused the petting zoo, obstacle course and pumpkin selection on the September afternoon.
Maggie, the mud-streaked dog from the brewery next door, made the rounds for some well-deserved attention, stopping briefly to greet the two barrel-bodied pigs in their fenced enclosure.
Nestled in Nelson County behind Wood Bridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston at 165 Old Ridge Road, the five-acre corn maze is the culmination of two decades of work in Northern Virginia, where the Knott’s first established a maze in 2000.
After moving to Afton in 2002, they continued to make the commute to Northern Virginia every fall weekend for 18 years, reluctant to uproot the maze when it had just begun to thrive.
“It was hard to pull away, but this year just felt like the right time,” Kate Knott said.
The Knotts relocated the newly-named Blue Ridge Mountain Maze closer to home, and despite additional COVID-19 precautions, they couldn’t be more excited.
“It feels so right,” Kate Knott said. “We are here in the mountains, and I love that we can bring this to Nelson County, to the Rockfish Valley.”
Bringing the maze to Nelson, she hopes they can make it even more their “style” with the inclusion of craft vendors and local eateries, potentially even live music and movie nights in the future.
“I feel like this is our festival now,” she said. “We can be a place where people come and celebrate being alive. Playing together, laughing, having fun.”
Entirely open air, with plenty of spread out activities and safety guidelines, like masks and social distancing, she said the maze is a perfect escape for home-cooped families and friends, and even offers private campfire rentals for group outings.
The festival was reassembled from its location in The Plains piece-by-piece, and even the wooden bridge that juts above the corn maze is the same, with familiar names scratched into the planks, and crayon doodles on the railings.
Daylan Gousis, the appropriately named “maze master,” looked across the top of the corn stalks from his perch on the bridge, toward the panoramic mountain view and farmland dotted with hay bales. It’s his job to rescue the people who get well and truly lost, or families with crying babies who need a quick out.
The 2.5 miles of pathways are designed to take about 45 minutes to puzzle out. Gousis can do it in ten.
He said it's the simplicity of the mazes that draw big crowds every autumn — the chance to literally get lost in something, with no goal but to get to the other side.
In the maze, it's easy to get disoriented, towering stalks blocking all but the open sky, with bright blue stations to track your progress.
Leslie Wood, who spent the day at the maze with her husband and two kids, said the maze was the perfect challenge — enough to keep things interesting without burning out the kids in the meantime.
On an average day, Gousis said he doesn't have to carry out too many rescues — but answered a phone call from a family stranded at station two. Despite already being somewhere deep in the maze, a corner undiscernible as anything but another intersection of red clay and green stalks, he promised to have the family out in just a few minutes.
"It's in his blood," Kate Knott said, laughing. Like many of their employees and partners at the festival, she said they've been in each other's lives for years, and that often, it feels more like a family than anything else.
Hub Knott said it was a big transition to move the thing down to Nelson, but it was nice to be welcomed by a community they know well. Already well established in the area, he and Kate are also the co-founders of The Living Earth School, located outside of Charlottesville.
In NoVa it was easy for the operation to get stagnant, but here he feels so much "fresh energy," and a chance to bring something new to Nelson County.
The maze will be open until Nov. 8. General admission is $12, children 12 and younger are $11, children 3 and younger are free and groups of 15 people or more receive $1 off admission price per person. The maze pathways are wheelchair accessible.
