Five James Crossing apartments condemned after electrical concerns, officials say

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal's Office on Sunday deemed a building at the James Crossing apartments in Lynchburg unsafe due to electrical concerns, and five apartments were condemned after a subsequent city inspection.

Matt O'Daniel, assistant fire marshal and master firefighter with the Lynchburg Fire Department, told The News & Advance on Wednesday that officials on duty Sunday responded to Building 828, the low-income apartment complex, for a call about water and sewage leaking from electrical outlets and lights, and there were concerns over tenant safety.

O'Daniel said Battalion Chief Kenny Turner, the chief on duty Sunday night, sent an email to LFD administration that the property management was "made aware of the situation, but were not coming out this evening."

According to O'Daniel, Turner continued in the email saying "based on sanitary conditions and potential fire hazards, we shut both water and electrical to the building at 828 Greenfield Drive, and placed a 'do not enter' sign on the entry way of the building."

O'Daniel told The News & Advance, "Typically we'll allow homeowners to gather essential needs for them to carry on somewhat normal for at least a day," but that any efforts to assist residents beyond the first day is up to the property's management.

City of Lynchburg spokesperson Carrie Dungan said Wednesday that after an inspection, the city deemed all but five apartment units habitable, and those five were condemned.

Dallas-based Atlantic Housing, the property's ownership group, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Rebecca Torres, a resident of the 828 building at James Crossing, said she was only given 30 minutes to gather her belongings and get out.

"I'll be honest with you, when I heard them knocking I thought it was a joke," Torres said in a phone interview Wednesday.

When Torres answered a call from a News & Advance reporter, she said she was driving around town in a car with her next-door neighbor because "we have nowhere to go."

"They tried to get us to sign a paper saying our lease was terminated and that we had today and tomorrow to pick up and go," Torres said.

Torres said when she went by her apartment Wednesday, there was an inspector who told her that her apartment was "livable, and that I could come back in, but we don't know what to do because we have nowhere to go and our locks were changed."

She said they haven't heard anything else from apartment management about potentially being allowed to move back in.

James Crossing has been the subject of multiple civil cases in recent years, with tenants alleging a variety of problems such as mold and backed-up sewer lines.

Torres recalled when she first moved into James Crossing and the problems she had with the place from the beginning.

"When I first moved into my apartment, it was not an apartment," she said.

She said that since she's been living there, she has had to foot the bill for maintenance herself, bringing her own people in to fix things like constantly running toilets, damaged walls, and appliances that weren't working.

"It's absurd," Torres said about the living conditions at James Crossing.

However, Torres said, her apartment was not subjected to the leaks that the fire department responded for.

Torres said she's concerned about what this is doing to families in the community.

"I need to go back to work, but how can I do that when I have nowhere to put my stuff?" Torres asked. "I have a family with me right now that they don't have a vehicle. The little girl is missing school with all this situation."

"They basically told us that we had to start everything over," Torres said about a meeting that residents had with apartment management Tuesday.