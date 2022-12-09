Five-year enrollment projection trends downward in Bedford County public schools, analysis shows

Overall five-year student enrollment projections in Bedford County's public schools show decreases of varying degrees, according to data presented during Thursday’s regular school board meeting.

BCPS superintendent Marc Bergin said the most significant reason behind student enrollment decline is a lower birth rate. The current trends show each incoming kindergarten class is smaller than each outgoing high school class, he said. Decline has been occurring for the past several years, at least.

All three high school zones have been declining in student enrollment, Bergin said, with the most pronounced declines in the Liberty and Staunton River zones.

The division is currently at about 77% capacity in schools that include pre-K, and is currently at about 75% capacity in schools only offering kindergarten through 12th grade, according to Mark Blankenship, supervisor of testing and demographic planning for BCPS.

As of now, there are 260 pre-K slots projected to be open next school year, according to the data.

In the Liberty zone, “We’ve found it’s kind of leveled out a little bit. We did see about a 6% decrease in the last five years,” Blankenship said.

Projecting out five years, there is a slight decrease trending for the Liberty zone, as with the entire county. That is about 121 fewer students, or a 5% decrease projected over the next five years in the Liberty zone.

Blankenship said he hopes Liberty zone enrollment will level out — at least a little more — when or if some students transfer in from the Forest zone, which feeds primarily into Jefferson Forest High School.

A redistricting plan was proposed several months ago to ease overcrowding in the Forest-zone elementary schools. The plan would transfer some Forest-zone elementary students to a different Bedford County school zone that has more capacity to take on additional students. Forest-zone elementary schools were likewise recommended to be closed to new students coming in, at least for a while. However, a grandfathering option was offered to students currently enrolled in Forest elementary schools, allowing them to remain in the Forest zone if their parents prefer.

As for the Staunton River zone, also highlighted in the membership projection presentation, about 267 fewer students, or a 9% decrease of students in this zone, are projected. Projections show continued decrease over next five years, but the division is hoping for less of a decrease than projected when redistricting occurs.

“These do not reflect any kind of adjustments for growth,” Blankenship said, to clarify the data. The division is aware some areas of the county are growing, such as Forest and Smith Mountain Lake, and others are not growing as much. Redistricting calculations have not yet been made, either. These projections will be adjusted accordingly when redistricting is done or finalized. The numbers are only estimates based on existing trends and data.

Marcus Hill, District 4 representative, asked whether school administrators had spoken with Bedford County local government officials or the county board of supervisors about what they are doing to promote population growth within Bedford County. Schools have the capacity to take on more students, he said.

Bergin said that formally, the school division has received no presentation or anything like that from county officials. However, they have worked with the county planning commission before, for instance, and have noted the growth in Forest and some development around Smith Mountain Lake. They have also noticed many county residents prefer to retain Bedford County’s rural, agricultural landscapes and are not keen on further high-density development.

Next month there will be a public hearing on the proposed Forest zone redistricting plan. Based on that, adjusted enrollment projection numbers will be brought back before the board. Bergin and Blankenship both said they believe those adjustments will help to level out the enrollment decline projections.