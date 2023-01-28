Fleming Mountain Grill opens to public

After seven years, lovers of Mitchell’s fried chicken will be able to get their hands on it, as well as steak, grilled chicken and salmon, at the newly opened Fleming Mountain Grill.

The steakhouse opened Monday at 1060 Lee Jackson Highway, in the former Mitchell's Grocery building north of Lynchburg. It has had a full house every night since.

“A lot of people are talking to us about that, saying that we're the new Crown Sterling,” co-owner Kevin Smith said, referring to the Lynchburg steakhouse that operated on Fort Avenue for half a century before closing in 2021. “They love that the ribeye is cut tableside and that's what Crown Sterling used to do that back in the day.”

The former Mitchell’s Grocery building got a full facelift on both the exterior and interior with new paint, booths, tables, a banquette, bar and fireplace.

Owners Smith, Roger Keeling and Roger’s wife, Carolyn, have been working on the 4,000-square-foot space for nearly a year and are excited for the community to experience a local staple in a new way.

The restaurant, which hired about 40 employees, now has new barn doors at the entrance, a bar made of live edge maple, cozy fireplace and art from local artist Deborah Navarro.

In the spring, owners will add cornhole to the front grassy section and will build an outdoor deck on the back of the building overlooking Fleming Mountain for additional seating and live music.

The whole restaurant, including the bar, seats 77 people. In the next 60 days, a private dining room will open in the back and will add an additional 20 to 25 seats.

The menu includes an unlimited salad bar, ribeye, filet, salmon with five different finishes, Mitchell’s fried chicken, vegetables, baked potatoes, wine, beer and cocktails.

Former Mitchell’s owner Kay Mitchell has been working with the restaurant to provide the authentic recipe.

“We’re working with Kay for the next two years to make sure that we’re doing everything the way Mitchell’s did,” Smith said. Additionally, the restaurant will offer a chicken drive-up window in the back for customers to use online ordering to purchase anywhere from two to 300 pieces of fried chicken to go.

Smith said people have enjoyed the beef, sourced within 250 miles of Omaha, which creates the best growing condition for Black Angus.

The bar has its own menu featuring fried cheese curds, pretzel bites with beer cheese, glazed butcher’s bacon and fried California rolls.

Roger Keeling said he and his wife wanted the design of the restaurant to feel "country-elegant."

“With us being out here on the on the edge of Bedford County, but so close to Lynchburg, we wanted to bring in the elegance that's typically associated with this area and we wanted to play off that idea of being right at the edge of the mountains. It’s where the city and the country come together. You want to make it feel great for folks coming from the city, but also very comfortable for the folks who are coming from the country," he said.

He said he wanted the dining room to feel like sitting in somebody's living room.

“And I know that's a little weird, eating in someone's living room, but the idea is just come in, sit down and be at home. So we created a big, wood-burning fireplace with stone,” he said.

Keeling, who lives down the street from the restaurant, has been in this community for seven years and said the most heartwarming part of everything they’ve done is how it appears to be pulling the community together.

“The entire time I was in here, doing this renovation, hundreds of people would stop in here, walk through the store and talk about their memories and they would talk to me about how excited the community was that we were doing this,” he said. “And that was motivating to me and that kept me going.”

The space will also feature a Mitchell’s tribute wall near the bathrooms where all the photographs of the grocery store's former employees will be placed with photos from the years that Mitchell’s Grocery was in operation.

From the archives: Nostalgia on the menu