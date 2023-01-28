Fleming Mountain Grill opens to public

After seven years, lovers of Mitchell’s fried chicken will be able to get their hands on it, as well as steak, grilled chicken and salmon, at the newly opened Fleming Mountain Grill.
Fleming Mountain Grill co-owner Kevin Smith cooks a steak at the restaurant on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
The steakhouse opened Monday at 1060 Lee Jackson Highway, in the former Mitchell's Grocery building north of Lynchburg. It has had a full house every night since.
“A lot of people are talking to us about that, saying that we're the new Crown Sterling,” co-owner Kevin Smith said, referring to the Lynchburg steakhouse that operated on Fort Avenue for half a century before closing in 2021. “They love that the ribeye is cut tableside and that's what Crown Sterling used to do that back in the day.”
The former Mitchell’s Grocery building got a full facelift on both the exterior and interior with new paint, booths, tables, a banquette, bar and fireplace.
Fleming Mountain Grill on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Owners Smith, Roger Keeling and Roger’s wife, Carolyn, have been working on the 4,000-square-foot space for nearly a year and are excited for the community to experience a local staple in a new way.
The restaurant, which hired about 40 employees, now has new barn doors at the entrance, a bar made of live edge maple, cozy fireplace and art from local artist Deborah Navarro.
In the spring, owners will add cornhole to the front grassy section and will build an outdoor deck on the back of the building overlooking Fleming Mountain for additional seating and live music.
The whole restaurant, including the bar, seats 77 people. In the next 60 days, a private dining room will open in the back and will add an additional 20 to 25 seats.
The dining room in Fleming Mountain Grill on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
The menu includes an unlimited salad bar, ribeye, filet, salmon with five different finishes, Mitchell’s fried chicken, vegetables, baked potatoes, wine, beer and cocktails.
Former Mitchell’s owner Kay Mitchell has been working with the restaurant to provide the authentic recipe.
“We’re working with Kay for the next two years to make sure that we’re doing everything the way Mitchell’s did,” Smith said. Additionally, the restaurant will offer a chicken drive-up window in the back for customers to use online ordering to purchase anywhere from two to 300 pieces of fried chicken to go.
Smith said people have enjoyed the beef, sourced within 250 miles of Omaha, which creates the best growing condition for Black Angus.
The bar has its own menu featuring fried cheese curds, pretzel bites with beer cheese, glazed butcher’s bacon and fried California rolls.
Roger Keeling, left, and Kevin Smith, co-owners of Fleming Mountain Grill, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Roger Keeling said he and his wife wanted the design of the restaurant to feel "country-elegant."
“With us being out here on the on the edge of Bedford County, but so close to Lynchburg, we wanted to bring in the elegance that's typically associated with this area and we wanted to play off that idea of being right at the edge of the mountains. It’s where the city and the country come together. You want to make it feel great for folks coming from the city, but also very comfortable for the folks who are coming from the country," he said.
He said he wanted the dining room to feel like sitting in somebody's living room.
“And I know that's a little weird, eating in someone's living room, but the idea is just come in, sit down and be at home. So we created a big, wood-burning fireplace with stone,” he said.
Keeling, who lives down the street from the restaurant, has been in this community for seven years and said the most heartwarming part of everything they’ve done is how it appears to be pulling the community together.
“The entire time I was in here, doing this renovation, hundreds of people would stop in here, walk through the store and talk about their memories and they would talk to me about how excited the community was that we were doing this,” he said. “And that was motivating to me and that kept me going.”
The space will also feature a Mitchell’s tribute wall near the bathrooms where all the photographs of the grocery store's former employees will be placed with photos from the years that Mitchell’s Grocery was in operation.
From the archives: Nostalgia on the menu
Dec. 5, 1958 - New Restaurant Opens - This attractive, new drive-in restaurant, Adler's Big Boy, is now in operation. Located at Wards Road and Rt. 128 (Candlers Mountain Road) the building was designed by Garland Gay, architect, and was built by S. R. Gay & Co. at a cost of more than $82,000. Operated by Abe Adler, the home of the "Big Boy" is part of a national franchise system of restaurants.
News & Advance archives
December 25, 1960 - "Save the Stagecoach Inn" - That's the current motto of J. Marvin Harrison, 81, left, of Elon, and James I. Lee, 82, member of Lynchburg Historical Society. Harrison, spearheading move to preserve old Amherst landmark, shown above, for posterity, will make is plea heard before Amherst Zoning Board at meeting Friday night.
Mar. 9, 1961 - New Drive-In - Biff Burger Drive-In on Wards Road has opened for business in Lynchburg. New facility features ultra-modern equipment which includes radar range, infra-red broiler and other electronic equipment. Cost of drive-in was $100,000. Jim Blaylock, manager said firm expects to employ 20 people by early summer. Lynchburg Biff Burger is the seventh drive-in built in this area by the Roanoke chain.
John Lair
August 16, 1962 - View of High's Ice Cream shop at Fort Hill Shopping Center
Jimmy Ripley
Aug. 16, 1962 - Interior view of the High's Ice Cream Store.
Jimmy Ripley
November 4, 1962 - An interior view of the Colonial Lounge Restaurant which will open in the Langhorne Road Shopping Center around Dec. 1.
John Lair
Nov. 18, 1962 - Mr. and Mrs. Dennis McLaughlin ready birthday cake in Pastry Shop at 610 Fifth St.
John Lake
May 20, 1963 - Exterior view of Kenny's Americana Restaurant & Lounge at Fort Hill Village.
Jimmy Ripley
Oct. 23, 1963 - Outside view shows distinctive circular shape of new Lendy's Restaurant in Madison Heights. (Building is now a La Carreta Mexican restaurant, but there is a KFC right next door.)
photo courtesy of Jimmy Ripley
Nov. 27, 1963 - Interior view of the new Lendy's restaurant.
Jimmy Ripley
March 6, 1966 - Cafeteria Opens - This new cafeteria opened last week as part of Jimmy's Restaurant in Altavista. It is located in the basement of restaurant and, according to owner Jimmy Thomas, will seat 135 persons. It was built at estimated cost of $10,000.
George Smith
Oct. 20, 1966 - Chatter Box Opens - Malcom E. Wilder, president of Chatter Box, Inc., stands outside new restaurant at 830 Church St. New York Kosher style delicatessen restaurant is located in former Park Lane Hotel. Approximately $40,000 has been spent to renovate entire building of which Chatter Box is on street level with modern office facilities planned in rest of building. Oil paintings by local artists decorate walls in dining room which has plush red carpeting, walnut paneled walls, massive wrought-iron chandeliers and greenstone fireplace.
Fred Knight
May 19, 1968 - Takes Shape - Slanted roof that is uniform for Howard Johnson restaurant-motor lodge establishments over country is visible now on tract between U.S. 29 and U.S. 29-A in Madison Heights. New $2 million facility will accommodate 150 persons in restaurant and have 72 rooms in motor lodge. (Another Howard Johnson restaurant was located at the intersection of Wards Rd. and Memorial Avenue.)
Jimmy Ripley
June 16, 1968 - New Restaurant - This new pizza restaurant located on Fort Avenue across from Fort Hill Village is about half finished. Contractor is S.R. Gay & Co., who is building the restaurant for Logan Rowse at a cost of $32,000. [This became Lynchburg's second Pizza Inn restaurant.]
Jimmy Ripley
Oct. 27, 1968 - Nears Completion - Arby's Beef House, drive-in restaurant at 2500 Memorial Ave., nears completion. Restaurant is being built by 2500 Memorial Ave. Co. Inc. Company consists of John B. Harris and Tom Monahue, of Richmond and Walter A. Garbee Jr. and V. Howard Ford of Lynchburg. Hamont Corp., of Roanoke is general contractor. Estimated construction cost is $60,000.
Jimmy Ripley
Feb. 23, 1969 - Drive-In Opens - Sherwin Cook stands in front of new Arby's restaurant at 2500 Memorial Ave. Restaurant, specializing in roast beef sandwiches, has been open for several weeks. Cook is operator of the restaurant. Arby's is a franchised restaurant with drive-ins in 30 states. (Check out that cool Mustang in the parking lot.)
Jimmy Ripley
March 15, 1970 - New Restaurant - Luv'n Oven, new chicken and seafood carry-out restaurant owned by Richmond-based Shamrock Foods, Inc., opened for business last week at corner of Old Forest and Link Roads. Paul A. McCarthy of Lynchburg is manager. Oven also will cater dinners, parties and picnics for individuals, clubs and groups. Second restaurant will open at 12th and Pierce Streets later this month.
Jimmy Ripley
April 9, 1970 - New Restaurant - The Niblick of Lynchburg, restaurant specializing in steak dinners opened Friday at 6120 Fort Ave. [Today, this is The Crown Sterling.]
Jimmy Ripley
Aug. 2, 1970 - New Drive-In - Construction is under way on $75,000 Buddy's Burger House on Timberlake Road. [This building later was home to a La Carreta restaurant, and then a Charlie's Chicken, which now is closed.]
News & Advance archives
Sep. 28, 1970 - Weenie stand opens - Donald W. Gay stands in front of the Lynchburg Weenie Stand, which he opened today at the crack of dawn for business at 201 Alleghany Ave. The Weenie Stand will be open six days a week, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., closing only on Sundays. It will specialize in hot dogs, pit-cooked barbecue, homemade vegetable soup and chili beans.
Jimmy Ripley
Dec 27, 1970 - Madison Heights dining place under new ownership.
Wyatt Mays
April 4, 1971 - Grand Opening - Buddy's Burger House at Timberlake and Laxton roads is holding grand opening through today. Owned by W.R. Dinwiddie of Bedford, the $75,000 facility is third in chain.
photo courtesy of Jimmy Ripley
Aug. 23, 1971 - Chiseling Thieves Loot Safe - Thomas R. Mack, on the left, proprietor of Quarto's Restaurant at 410 12th St., examines hole in the restaurant's foundation, chiseled by thieves sometime early today. Once inside the basement the thieves made their way upstairs where they picked up a small safe, containing between $700 and $1,500 and carried it out through the basement wall opening.
Wyatt Mays
June 2, 1972 - Seafood Restaurant opens - Participating in the formal opening today of the attractive new Long John Silver's Seafood Shoppe at 2019 Wards Road were, left to right: Ray Brewer, executive vice president of Silver's Enterprises in Lexington, Ky., which has a franchise with Long John Silvers, Inc, also of Lexington; Mayor Frank D. Read, who is cutting a ribbon made up of 50 $1 dollar bills which he will donate to his favorite charities; Greg Ottoway assistant manager of the new "fast service" restaurant and Michael Ray, manager.
Fred Knight photo
July 17, 1972 - An exterior view of new Fass Bros. Fish House on Old Forest Road.
Aubrey Wiley
Oct. 2, 1972 - Quickburger fire - The basement of the Quickburger at 1808 Main St. and its stock were heavily damaged by an early morning fire of undetermined origin. City firefighters spent more than an hour and a half at the scene hosing down the persistent flames. Monetary extent of the damage was not estimated.
Jimmy Ripley
Sep. 3, 1973 - The Gaslight, an attractive new restaurant featuring steaks and seafood, opened today at 9000 Timberlake Road. Standing in front of the building, which is leased, are the restaurant owners, Charles ( Chuck) Heckler and Mrs. Irving Wolovsky. The restaurant, which has 25 employees, has a seating capacity of 125 persons. The interior has an attractive orange and black decor and completely modern equipment. The new restaurant is the first to open in the new Timbrook Plaza Shopping Center.
Jimmy Ripley
Oct. 28, 1973 - New Restaurant - Earl Flinn is part owner and manager of Aberdeen Barn at 4000 Murray Place which opened last week. Based in Charlottesville, local franchise is ninth in state. Restaurant, basically beef house with selected seafood, cost about $165,000 and seats 186 persons in five dining rooms.
George Smith
Nov. 8, 1973 - New Restaurant -M.E. (Ed) Lewis, left, manager of the new Peddler Steak House on Old Graves Mill Road, and Bryan W. Wood, developer and part-owner, stand in front of the restaurant.
Jimmy Ripley
Dec. 2, 1973 - Grand Opening - King's Grant Restaurant & Lounge at 3011 Memorial Ave. completes its grand opening today. Establishment, owned by Lynchburg Supper Clubs, Inc., opened recently after extensive remodeling to the building.
George Smith
May 4, 1975 - Restaurant opens - Jeb's Restaurant, located at 2525 Fort Ave., opened last week in remodeled fast food chain outlet. Restaurant is owned by James E. Blaylock, who has about 20 years experience in the food industry.
Wyatt Mays
Feb. 18, 1976 - New Restaurant Opens - Head Chef Fai Ng and Mrs. Henry S. Kao greet diners at the new Peking-American Restaurant in Fort Hill Village which held its grand opening Sunday.
Fred Knight
June 24, 1976 - New Restaurant - Wiener King restaurant on Rt. 29 North is having grand opening Friday and Saturday. Owned by Fast Food Corp. of Lynchburg, restaurant is one of six in area. Facility has seating capacity for 60 persons and cost about $125,000 to construct.
Jimmy Ripley
Aug. 29, 1976 - New Restaurant - "The Ground Round" an affiliate of Howard Johnson's recently opened at 2819 Candler's Mountain Road. Owned and operated by Markham V. Lewis and son, Van, pictured above, restaurant offers a variety of family food.
Fred Knight
January 30, 1977 - New Restaurant to open - Bob Hicks - manager - stands in front of new restaurant, Le Chateau Great Steaks, which will open for business Tuesday. Restaurant, at 7118 Timberlake Rd., will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with dinner beginning at 5. Rustic contemporary decor extends throughout the dining and lounge areas. [Today, this is Jade Palace.]
Jimmy Ripley
March 23, 1977 - Mrs. Elton O'Bier and son, Leroy, weigh fish head at Portsmouth Fish Co. The O'Biers operate the fish company which has moved to 410 Birch St.
Aubrey Wiley
Dec. 3, 1978 - Candy and Gift Shop - The Sweet Life, located at 10503 Timberlake Road, is open for business. Store features candy from Sweden, Germany, Columbia, France and England, as well as domestic brands. Rosemary Veronon is store owner.
Wyatt Mays
March 9, 1979 - Myrt's Hot Dogs with locations in Madison Heights and on Candlers Mountain Road, has changed name from Wiener King Restaurants will remain under the ownership of Calvin Adams who owned the Wiener King franchise.
Wyatt Mays
July 29, 1979 - Restaurant Opens - Recently-opened Taco Rey restaurant forms a background for Mrs. Beverly Lowry, owner, and her husband, Charles, Houston attorney who plans to move to Lynchburg. Lowrys hope to build chain of Mexican-style fast food restaurants in area.
George Smith
May 27, 1980 - Customers at Pepper's gather for happy hour Friday afternoon.
Suzanne Corber
Steve Goff is the manager of J. Ruggles, at 2905 Memorial Ave., formerly the Branding Iron Steak House.
News & Advance archives
Nov. 2, 1980 - The lunch crowd at the Texas Inn concentrates on eating, rather than talking, as opposed to nighthawks.
Fred Knight photo
Nov. 11, 1982 - Barbara Simmons pours coffee for George Phillips and Leonard Cowart at Country Kitchen on Lakeside Dr.
Jimmy Ripley
March 24, 1989 - A group of regulars at Mary Jane's Cafe showed up on a recent Friday afternoon to enjoy the fellowship.
Lynn Hey
The exterior of Fisher's Restaurant in Bedford is seen in this file photo from 1985. The restaurant reopened 2014 after an almost 20-year absence.
News & Advance file photo
Jan. 6, 1987 - Repast at St. Paul's - Customers seated at tables at restaurant on Church St.
Jimmy Ripley
April 2, 1989 - Ginger Webber runs a tight ship as sign behind the counter at Ginger's Restaurant on 12th Street indicates.
Lynn Hey
July 22, 1990 - Customers line up at the Sunday Country Buffet at the Peaks of Otter Lodge and restaurant.
Mark L. Thompson
Jan. 23, 1991 - Cooks at the New London Steak House are, from left, James Trent, the owner's son and chief cook Keith Hartman, and John Turner. The restaurant is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019.
John McCormick
July 18, 1991 - Avenue Ribs and More - Shannon Mays in the restaurant of her recently opened night spot, Avenue Ribs and More, where the menu features ribs, steak, chicken and seafood. The restaurant was on Bedford Avenue in the site formerly occupied by Jim McQuade Pontiac.
John McCormick
June 2, 1992 - Morrison's Cafeteria - Steam rises from the serving trays at Morrison's in River Ridge mall as Kym Sykes adds another pan and Karon Kee serves a customer.
Doug Koontz
June 2, 1993 - Sam Provenza, manager of Old Country Buffet at Candlers Station, carves roast beef for a patron.
Doug Koontz
Dec. 8, 1993 - Chefs Adrian Hill and Linda Barclay prepare New Zealand favorites and traditional American fare at Peakland's, a restaurant which opened in September at the Village Court Shopping Center.
John McCormick
June 2, 2008 - Rufus Rucker smokes ribs and pork shoulder outside Toy Town Soul Food on Amherst Highway. Rucker opened the restaurant in the building where his grandparents used to run a county store. Toy Town has since closed, and Rucker now is the chef at Fifth and Federal Station in Lynchburg.
News & Advance file photo/Jill Nance
Dec. 3, 2008 - Meriwether's in Lynchburg was set to close in January 2009. Its sister restaurant, Isabella's moved to the Meriwether's location in the Boonsboro shopping center.
Kim Raff/The News & Advance
Wayne Campbell (left) serves lunch to Larry Randal at Jumbo's Family Restaurant in Lynchburg, March 14, 2012.
Parker Michels-Boyce/The News & Advance
Ryan Johnson serves longtime regular customer Wayne Greene at Jumbo's Family Restaurant in Lynchburg, September 23, 2012. Patrons packed the dining room, as they normally do on Sundays, on the restaurant's last day of business yesterday. "I love Jumbo's food," said Greene, "I've been satisfied with everything I got here. I'll be going back to Colonial when they take over there."
Parker Michels-Boyce/The News & Advance
In this March 2019 photo, customers enjoy a meal at Sid's Drive In during the last weeks the former Madison Heights restaurant operated before closing.
Lee Luther Jr.
The TGI Fridays restaurant at 7815 Timberlake Road was closed as of Monday, March 9, 2020, according to a sign on the door.
Photo by Rachael Smith/The News & Advance
