For Love of Nature: A film on saving the planet

By the 2040s, frozen permafrost soils will thaw, releasing methane into the atmosphere, a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

By mid-century, as oceans continue to heat and become more acidic, coral reefs around the world will bleach and die, causing fish populations to crash.

By the 2080s, global food production will enter into a crisis as soils become exhausted by overuse. Pollinating insects will disappear and the weather will become more unpredictable.

By the 2100s, the planet will be four degrees Celsius (or 7.2 F) warmer, rendering large parts of the Earth uninhabitable and leaving millions of people homeless. Scientists predict the sixth mass extinction will be well underway.

Attenborough says all hope is not lost, if we take a handful of actions right away.

We need to slow our population growth to avoid reaching 11 billion by 2100. We can voluntarily reduce our numbers by raising people out of poverty, improving access to healthcare and keeping girls in school.

We need to shift to renewable energy and divest from fossil fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.