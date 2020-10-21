For Love of Nature: A film on saving the planet

Renowned naturalist David Attenborough’s new film, “A Life on Our Planet,” is arguably the most important documentary he has ever made.
The Netflix film traces his career, outlining how steeply the health of the planet has declined in his 93 years as a witness to the disappearance of the world’s amazing biodiversity.
The documentary is painful, but it ends with actions we can and must take to prevent further catastrophe.
Humans cut down up to 15 billion trees per year, destroying biodiversity and exacerbating global warming.
We overfish the oceans, and 30% of fish stocks are at critical levels while freshwater fish populations have declined by more than 80%.
Since the 1950s, animal populations have more than halved, but domestic animal populations have skyrocketed: 70% of the mass of birds are mostly chickens. Another 60% of animals are raised for us to eat.
Global warming already has reduced summer sea ice in the Arctic by 40% in 40 years. These reflective areas that normally help cool the planet are turning dark and turning up the heat.
Without action, Attenborough’s prognosis for the planet is grim. By the 2030s, the Amazon rainforest will degrade to a point where it can no longer produce enough moisture, transforming into a dry savanna, altering the global water cycle.
By the 2040s, frozen permafrost soils will thaw, releasing methane into the atmosphere, a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.
By mid-century, as oceans continue to heat and become more acidic, coral reefs around the world will bleach and die, causing fish populations to crash.
By the 2080s, global food production will enter into a crisis as soils become exhausted by overuse. Pollinating insects will disappear and the weather will become more unpredictable.
By the 2100s, the planet will be four degrees Celsius (or 7.2 F) warmer, rendering large parts of the Earth uninhabitable and leaving millions of people homeless. Scientists predict the sixth mass extinction will be well underway.
Attenborough says all hope is not lost, if we take a handful of actions right away.
We need to slow our population growth to avoid reaching 11 billion by 2100. We can voluntarily reduce our numbers by raising people out of poverty, improving access to healthcare and keeping girls in school.
We need to shift to renewable energy and divest from fossil fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
We must reduce the space we use for agriculture to make space for returning wilderness. The easiest way to do this is to change our diets. If we all had a largely plant-based diet, Attenborough says, we would need half the land we use now.
We need to restore biodiversity, or “rewild,” the planet, by creating no-fish zones in a third of the world’s oceans to allow stocks to regenerate and be sustainable.
Finally, we must halt deforestation, not only to lock away carbon, but to maintain the biodiversity critical to a healthy planet.
Watch this film and decide what actions you can take.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
