For Love of Nature: Climate, fire and mountain lions

Two weeks ago, a mountain lion killed two of my brother’s sheep, as if fire wasn’t enough to worry about.

My brother Brien lives in northern California, just miles from the Mendocino fire. He has evacuated briefly once, when fire came within four miles of his property, but has toughed out the smoke and fear of stray embers since.

It wasn’t surprising that a mountain lion came to call. As my brother writes:

“Given that, measuring from south to north, our watershed is the only patch of non-burned chaparral and forest in a 53-mile stretch, I’m sure there is a concentration of larger animals in this area now.

“Even if that cat doesn’t come back, others are probably in the area and hungry. At this point, over 877,000 acres almost immediately to our west/SW/NW have burned. I wonder how life will respond.”

As he well knows, animals that can find sanctuary will. Plants and animals, including humans, that can’t, will die. Some endangered and threatened species may disappear.

It’s increasingly clear we need to get serious about unseating all politicians who continue to deny climate science.