For Love of Nature: Climate, fire and mountain lions

Two weeks ago, a mountain lion killed two of my brother’s sheep, as if fire wasn’t enough to worry about.
My brother Brien lives in northern California, just miles from the Mendocino fire. He has evacuated briefly once, when fire came within four miles of his property, but has toughed out the smoke and fear of stray embers since.
It wasn’t surprising that a mountain lion came to call. As my brother writes:
“Given that, measuring from south to north, our watershed is the only patch of non-burned chaparral and forest in a 53-mile stretch, I’m sure there is a concentration of larger animals in this area now.
“Even if that cat doesn’t come back, others are probably in the area and hungry. At this point, over 877,000 acres almost immediately to our west/SW/NW have burned. I wonder how life will respond.”
As he well knows, animals that can find sanctuary will. Plants and animals, including humans, that can’t, will die. Some endangered and threatened species may disappear.
It’s increasingly clear we need to get serious about unseating all politicians who continue to deny climate science.
The West Coast is burning, the Gulf Coast is flooding. Major chunks of Antarctica are melting.
If it sounds apocalyptic, it is. It’s a result of global warming, caused by our fossil-fuel-burning, consumeristic lifestyles.
The West Coast is paying the price now. Extreme heat and drought brought on by climate change would take a toll on healthy, well-managed forests, much less those that have been tampered with by humans.
A combination of fire suppression and building homes where they don’t belong means the 3.3 million acres in California burned so far this year took tens of thousands of structures and at least 19 lives.
But fires used to be normal in California.
According to ProPublica.org, academics believe that between 4.4 million and 11.8 million acres burned each year in prehistoric California. Between 1982 and 1998, California’s land agencies control-burned, on average, only 30,000 acres per year.
Between 1999 and 2017, that number dropped to an annual 13,000 acres. In February 2020, Nature Sustainability concluded California would need to intentionally burn 20 million acres — an area about the size of Maine — to restabilize.
So where is the federal government in all this?
As a Sept. 17 article in The News York Times notes, “President Trump has made dismantling federal climate policies a centerpiece of his administration.”
A new analysis from the Rhodium Group finds that major climate rules reversed or weakened under Trump are expected to result in an additional 1.8 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere by 2035.
The Trump administration’s anti-life record is unparalleled. It has acted to repeal or weaken at least 100 environmental regulations during the past four years. Trump has admitted he willfully downplayed the pandemic.
If you care about the natural world and the future of life, put on a mask and vote for politicians who will fight to slow climate change, not make it worse.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.