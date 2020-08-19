For Love of Nature: Long journey to complete the AT

For the last nine years, Marilyn Hartman and Anne Wilkins have been hiking the Appalachian Trail piecemeal, bouncing from one state to the next.
On July 31, they finally completed all 2,190 miles of the famous trail that stretches from Georgia to Maine by finishing 87 miles at Big Bigelow in Maine.
“I can tell you it’s a great feeling of relief.” Marilyn said. “It’s unbelievable, in some ways, that we got it done.”
They both said the Presidential Range in New Hampshire, where Anne questioned whether they would make it out alive, were the toughest.
In 2007-08, they started hiking with the Happy Hikers, a merry band of mostly women who hike every Thursday as members of the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club.
After completing the 90 miles of the club’s section, they decided to tackle Virginia. They always hiked as a threesome or foursome, but Marilyn and Anne were the only two to finish, at ages 72 and 73.
They started hiking with Linda Brumfield, and her husband Larry became their driver. Soon, Sandra Wilson joined them, completing most of the AT, even through chemotherapy, before the hikes became too strenuous.
Marilyn’s husband David and Anne’s sister, Bea Oyler, became the drivers when Linda dropped out.
At the end, Tee Godsey joined in so they would always have a third person to go for help, should one get injured.
Their driver would drop them at a trailhead and meet them at their daily destination, whether it was one mile or 20 miles away.
They didn’t set out to conquer the entire trail, but after they finished Virginia’s 550 miles in 2011, they figured Maryland’s 43 would be a breeze. Then New Jersey’s 72 miles, then Pennsylvania’s 230.
Then one of them suggested heading south. Marilyn could only say, “Really?”
Marilyn became the planner, almost as large a task as hiking. In many places, just finding a trailhead is a logistical nightmare. Marilyn calculated they hiked an additional 72 miles to get on and off the AT.
Not surprisingly, Marilyn’s trail name became “Pathfinder,” while Anne, who stands at 5 feet 1 inch, was dubbed “Step and a half.”
Their love of the natural world was satisfied at every turn. Anne will never forget the hummingbird that became their spirit guide at Mahoosuc Notch in Maine, one of the most challenging hikes on the AT.
Marilyn recalls coming around a sharp bend in Georgia and facing a mama bear with two cubs. The mother ran down a bank as the two clubs clambered up a tree. Sandra started ululating as they quickly skedaddled.
The wildflowers, the vistas and other hikers were all part of the adventure, along with gratitude for the trail itself.
“We’re so appreciative of the work the maintainers do,” Marilyn said,
For now, they are content to stay close to home, but they will keep hiking.
As Anne says, “I honestly feel that the world would be a better place if everyone would just take a hike every now and then.”
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
