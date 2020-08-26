For Love of Nature: Nature helps us live in the moment

A bumblebee with bright orange legs buzzes from flower to flower.
The orange is pollen, which the bee gathers in a “pollen basket” or corbicula on her hind legs to feed her offspring.
Honeybees and bumblebees both push pollen on their bodies toward their legs to carry in their basket, and their legs can appear orange or yellow, depending on the flowers they visit.
Such minutiae are fascinating, giving us a glimpse at the wonders of nature, but it also helps us live in the moment.
Numerous studies have shown the stillness of forests and the babbling of brooks help lower our blood pressure and calm our minds.
Patients in hospitals with windows facing green scenes recover more quickly than those surrounded by concrete.
Veterans with post-traumatic-stress disorder have been able to get rid of nightmares by hiking the Appalachian Trail.
What nature does is help us be present. When we focus on the present, we shut out repetitive negative thoughts and anxiety. We forget the past and the future.
This pandemic has given us all much more time to think about our lives and what we are doing from moment to moment. Living in the present allows the being part of us to exist more fully.
I find the greatest peace in the stillness of the outdoors. I search for the myriad colors of wildflowers, the wide variation in tree bark and leaves, the busy lives of insects.
A box turtle tucks in his head as I walk by.
A baby bluebird begs incessantly for food.
A hawk cries out from high above.
Walking and hiking allow us to hear the breeze rustling the oak leaves and the birds twittering all around.
I’ve led silent hikes for the Happy Hikers, and while a few opt out, most of them say how much they enjoy the crunch of leaves underfoot and the sighing of the pines.
Different times of the day bring different joys. Cicadas give way to katydids and crickets as dusk falls.
Under a dark sky, meteors shoot across the sky as the Milky Way reminds us how very small the Earth is.
The morning brings birdsong. The loud call of the tiny Carolina wren is followed by the boastful cheer of the cardinal.
Ruby-throated hummingbirds dive-bomb each other as they joust for control of the petunia patch or feeder.
Many people have discovered or rediscovered gardening. The intoxicating aroma of peonies and roses command us to breathe deeply.
The taste of a homegrown tomato surprises our mouths with its sun-baked flavor. We pledge to leave the grocery store-cardboard variety out of our diets.
Local farmers markets provide the bounty we can’t all grow at home: juicy peaches, crunchy apples, ripe peppers and tangy garlic.
The joys nature can bring us are unlimited. We don’t need studies to confirm that. We just need to leave the electronic devices inside, go outside and open our senses to the present, which is all we truly have.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com
