For Love of Nature: Readers ask about butterflies, hummers

Since mid April, folks have been concerned about the number of hummingbirds and butterflies they are seeing.
The cold, wet spring may be responsible for the disruption, but there is no clear answer.
Populations can swing quite a bit from year to year, and animals also can find new sources of food, which may keep them from returning to past favorite spots.
Gene Sattler, president of the Lynchburg Bird Club and a biologist at Liberty University, says, “Likely, it is a local occurrence due to food supplies, and not any widespread population change.”
I hope he’s right. Unfortunately, as we know, there is a downward trend among almost all insects and birds, as well as most life on Earth.
Since 1970, we have lost, on average, 60% of all nonhuman vertebrate species, according to the World Wildlife Fund.
Some readers have seen plants that typically feed hundreds of butterflies attracting a handful this year.
Likewise, several folks have reported fewer to no ruby-throated hummingbirds at their feeders, where these tiny birds can provide hours of entertainment with their aerial jousts.
My own observations jive with those seeing fewer of everything. After a fairly healthy early batch of tiger swallowtails, they virtually disappeared. Last spring and summer, they were everywhere.
Last week, I finally saw a dozen silvery checkerspot butterflies attracted to our coneflowers, along with a handful of silver-spotted skippers and a buckeye. Only a few fritillaries have visited our butterfly bush, which normally is filled with insects.
We usually see several hummingbirds migrating in early April, but I only saw one male this year. He hung around and finally attracted a female. Now, it seems, they may have produced two babies, which have been supping at our feeder nonstop.
John Styrsky, a biologist at the University of Lynchburg, said he has not noticed decreases this year, but adds, “Insect populations can fluctuate dramatically annually.
“We had a really good year for butterflies last year, but for a couple of years before that, there weren’t as many. The cooler, wetter, spring should only have delayed insect development rather than causing massive die-offs.
“In fact, I’ve noticed far more fireflies this year than what I usually see, and they were probably helped by all the moisture. Cicadas seem to be right on schedule as do katydids and June beetles.”
The worst news again hits monarch butterflies. A report from World Wildlife Fund reads, “The latest survey assessing the population of monarch butterflies that winter in Mexico indicates a population decrease of 53% since the previous season. In the 2019-2020 wintering season, the area of forest occupied by monarch butterflies was seven acres, down from 15 acres in the 2018-2019 season.”
I think I might have seen two monarchs this year. Not looking good.
I remain hopeful as more people cultivate native plants, insects and birds will have more places to forage.
So keep planting, keep cats indoors and keep putting out food for hummingbirds. Fall migration will arrive before we know it.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.