For Love of Nature: Wildflowers turn roadsides yellow

This fall has brought a bumper crop of yellow crownbeard, wingstem and goldenrod to fence lines and fields.

These tall perennial flowers can reach heights of up to seven feet. All three are natives, but yellow crownbeard and wingstem often are considered invasives, particularly by farmers trying to keep their fields in grass for livestock.

The two plants are in the aster family and, at a glance, look almost identical, but they differ in their leaf pattern. Yellow crownbeard has opposite leaves along the stem, while wingstem has alternate leaves, which are like sandpaper to the touch.

Each is topped by clusters of bright, yellow flowers. They are both composites, meaning their flower heads are made up of a circle of disk flowers in the middle and a row of ray flowers around the outside.

They both bloom in late summer, and they look rather unkempt, because of the odd number of ray flowers that appear on each bloom. Of the two, wingstem generally has more petals.

Another common name for these plants is stickweed.

Their abundant yellow flowers are favored by bees and other insects. Sadly, I have seen only a handful of insects in all the patches I have walked by.