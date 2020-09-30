For Love of Nature: Wildflowers turn roadsides yellow

This fall has brought a bumper crop of yellow crownbeard, wingstem and goldenrod to fence lines and fields.
These tall perennial flowers can reach heights of up to seven feet. All three are natives, but yellow crownbeard and wingstem often are considered invasives, particularly by farmers trying to keep their fields in grass for livestock.
The two plants are in the aster family and, at a glance, look almost identical, but they differ in their leaf pattern. Yellow crownbeard has opposite leaves along the stem, while wingstem has alternate leaves, which are like sandpaper to the touch.
Each is topped by clusters of bright, yellow flowers. They are both composites, meaning their flower heads are made up of a circle of disk flowers in the middle and a row of ray flowers around the outside.
They both bloom in late summer, and they look rather unkempt, because of the odd number of ray flowers that appear on each bloom. Of the two, wingstem generally has more petals.
Another common name for these plants is stickweed.
Their abundant yellow flowers are favored by bees and other insects. Sadly, I have seen only a handful of insects in all the patches I have walked by.
The disappearance of insects is one of the ecological catastrophes we have created with the use of pesticides and herbicides and the destruction of habitat.
Goldenrod plants also provide nectar for migrating butterflies and bees, but often is blamed for causing seasonal allergies. Because it is pollinated by insects, however, it does not cause us to sneeze. Wind-pollinated plants such as ragweed, which blooms at the same time as goldenrod, are the ones that send pollen up our noses.
Because of its adeptness in crossbreeding with other plants, there are about 140 varieties of goldenrod. It reproduces through its roots, bulbs, stems and seeds.
All varieties are nutritious and boast multiple health benefits. Goldenrod is used to reduce pain and inflammation, as a diuretic to increase urine flow and to stop muscle spasms. It is also used for gout, joint pain, arthritis and eczema and other skin conditions.
Goldenrod can be used fresh or as a dried herb to make a bitter tea or as a fluid extract.
While these three flowering plants dominate the landscape, there are many other wildflowers to savor this time of year.
Michael and I took a wildflower walk last week at the University of Lynchburg’s Claytor Nature Study Center with Dan Miles, who has designed and built the trails at Claytor. As we wandered through the bog and forest, we saw a few fall blossoms, though the deer drastically have reduced the quantity of these flowers.
We found bright red cardinal flowers, great blue lobelia, orange jewelweed (often called touch-me-not) and white wood asters, among others.
This is also the time of year to see brightly colored seeds on many shrubs and trees, including the red berries of dogwood and spicebush and the astonishing purple of beautyberry, all an important food source for migrating and resident birds.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com
