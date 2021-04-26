For Lynchburg man, bonsai farming offers big appeal in small pots

Bonsai is not a kind of plant — it’s a way of growing any tree you want, Adams said.

“Everybody has hair, but people grow their hair in different ways,” he explained in comparison. “So this is a way of treating any plant so that you can get the plant in a pot that looks old and looks artfully grown and it becomes multi-dimensional really quickly. And nobody lives long enough to know it all and be good at it all. So no matter how long you go, it's still interesting and challenging and there's something new to it. And I think that's important. When you stop seeing new things and learning new things, you're going to be in the home pretty daggum quick.”

Worried he would forget everything he knows about bonsai before going to “the home,” Adams released a book, "Growing Pines for Bonsai," earlier this year.

Adams started his business of selling plants, wire and tools about 35 years ago and has done well selling the copper wire used to shape and bend the limbs of the tree in an artful way.

Jeremiah McKinney, an apprentice of Adams for several years, now is the one charged with handling the sales of the copper wire.

He said he has enjoyed his wealth of knowledge and his willingness to teach McKinney about bonsai.