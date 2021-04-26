For Lynchburg man, bonsai farming offers big appeal in small pots

Bonsai farming is 50% horticulture and 50% philosophy, according to Julian Adams.
“Bonsai is good for curious people,” said Adams, owner of Adams’ Bonsai, as he looked out across his nursey of about 2,000 plants on a recent April afternoon.
It’s a year-round hobby, he said. Every bonsai has its own kind of care.
“You’re never done with it. It’s a reason to come out every day,” he said. “You have to tend to it, like a kid or pet; you have to assume responsibility.”
In Japanese, the word “bonsai” means tray planting, or planted in a container. In Adams’ own words, bonsai is the art of taking a living plant and manipulating it to grow artfully in a particular way in a pot to represent, in miniature form, an old tree that someone might imagine exists somewhere else in nature.
The bonsai should always stay in a pot unless it’s ill and should stay in the same pot for decades, he said. It’s not allowed to grow any bigger because the tree is limited to how much dirt is in the pot.
Adams, 78, still tends to his bonsai nursery full of six varieties of pine, several varieties of maple, Chinese quince, euonymus, cotoneaster, apple, azalea, ginkgo, a couple of elm varieties, dwarf stewartia, shimpaku juniper and princess persimmons.
All are outdoor species and need to experience the cold weather of winter to survive.
“I look at myself as more of a bonsai farmer than an artist,” Adams said. “A lot of bonsai guys see themselves as artists, but I like to plant seeds, I like to grow the plants from seeds and I like to propagate good varieties.”
Adams grew up in Lynchburg — actually in the house next door to where he now lives on Langhorne Road.
Anxious to get out of Lynchburg after high school, Adams attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and then Stanford University in California for grad school. He worked as an engineer in Massachusetts and was coach of the rowing team at MIT before returning to his hometown in 1969.
Upon his return, he asked for a job at the DeSoto Plymouth car dealership, which his father had owned since 1932. Between the two of them, they owned the Adams Motor Company on 5th Street for 73 years until selling it to Billy Craft. He also served on Lynchburg City Council and was mayor.
Half a century ago, Adams took up bonsai farming as a hobby after seeing one at the Longwood Gardens in the 1970s.
“There was no internet back then, so I couldn’t look up much about it,” he said. “I made some terrible mistakes but started out by experimenting with a few trees.”
Bonsai is not a kind of plant — it’s a way of growing any tree you want, Adams said.
“Everybody has hair, but people grow their hair in different ways,” he explained in comparison. “So this is a way of treating any plant so that you can get the plant in a pot that looks old and looks artfully grown and it becomes multi-dimensional really quickly. And nobody lives long enough to know it all and be good at it all. So no matter how long you go, it's still interesting and challenging and there's something new to it. And I think that's important. When you stop seeing new things and learning new things, you're going to be in the home pretty daggum quick.”
Worried he would forget everything he knows about bonsai before going to “the home,” Adams released a book, "Growing Pines for Bonsai," earlier this year.
Adams started his business of selling plants, wire and tools about 35 years ago and has done well selling the copper wire used to shape and bend the limbs of the tree in an artful way.
Jeremiah McKinney, an apprentice of Adams for several years, now is the one charged with handling the sales of the copper wire.
He said he has enjoyed his wealth of knowledge and his willingness to teach McKinney about bonsai.
“He’s an absolutely incredible guy and is very willing to share his knowledge, which is few and far between now a days, McKinney said.
McKinney said he enjoys growing bonsai because of the trial and error.
“It’s always a challenge,” he said. “There’s always something new to learn; it’s not cut and dry.”
He and Adams have traveled to bonsai exhibitions all over the region as well as to Rochester and Niagara Falls.
Adams said he still attempts to visit Japan every year to continue learning more about bonsai.
“I really think that there's something fascinating and attractive about nature and the things that nature does that many of us ignore,” he said. “And that's part of the fascination: How do you have a forest in your backyard where there's no room for big trees? Well, one way to do it is grow little ones.”