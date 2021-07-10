For many Nelson County residents, victory over pipeline remains sweet one year later

When Shipman resident Wisteria Johnson took to the stage Saturday, she led the crowd in spelling: “V-I-C-T-O-R-Y.”

“What do we have?” Johnson asked. The crowd exclaimed in response: “Victory!”

More than 100 opponents of the now-canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline gathered Saturday at the Rockfish Valley Community Center in Nelson County for a celebration more than a year in the making.

Dozens were grouped under white tents with overlapping chatter and music filling the air. The area was decorated with anti-pipeline paraphernalia, and many wore blue “No Pipeline” T-shirts.

“I’m sure you all remember what it felt like when you heard the news that the pipeline was canceled,” Joyce Burton, with Friends of Nelson, said as she clutched a copy of the Nelson County Times with the headline that read, “Atlantic Coast Pipeline canceled.”

“I just remember the disbelief; I had bruises on my arm from pinching myself. I’m really excited that now, after a year, we’re finally able to reconnect with that feeling of relief we had back then,” Burton said.