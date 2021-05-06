For Perrow family, Lynchburg house was a happy home

Some of Holly and Turner Perrow’s best memories of living on Manton Drive are family centered, saying the children have spent a lot of good childhood years there.

“It’s just a happy place,” he said

Holly recalls sitting in the sunroom, watching the snow fall in the backyard and their children sledding down the hill behind the house, and in the warmer weather seeing the children riding bicycles through the neighborhood and playing in the hot tub on the back patio.

“Large family gatherings were a big part of our holiday and birthday celebrations,” Holly said. “On Christmas, our kids would sit patiently at the top of the stairs, eagerly waiting to see if Santa came to our house.”

Now that they’ve put their white brick home on the market, Holly and Turner said they hope to see another family purchase it and enjoy the quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.

Turner said he grew up with friends in this neighborhood and spent much of his time riding his bike and playing baseball in the middle of the street, adding the neighborhood still is quiet enough for children to play baseball in the street.

“We’ll miss 3620 Manton Drive and can’t wait to welcome it to another family to make their special memories there,” Holly said.