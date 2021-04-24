For some Lynchburg-area physicians, speech tech tools help increase efficiency, patient time

Voice-to-text software has in recent years become an available tool to help streamline work for Lynchburg-area physicians and other health care workers.

Dr. Jarett Dodd stepped forward as one of three physicians to pilot the Suki digital assistant at Central Virginia Family Physicians in January. He said the move toward that and other software is one to help prevent burnout — and help keep providers from taking their laptops and work home with them.

“We really want to make sure that we’re providing tools that allow physicians to get the job done in the office,” he said.

Dodd said he previously used a virtual scribe service to take his notes, and while switching over from that saved him a modest amount of time taking notes on his patients, the new software generates a more holistic picture of his thought process after a patient visit. For one of his colleagues at CVFP, he said, it’s cut down the time spent in patient notes from about 20 minutes to three.