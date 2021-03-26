For third week in a row, Lynchburg-area school divisions report 12 new COVID-19 cases

For the third week in a row, Lynchburg-area school divisions reported only 12 new cases of COVID-19, signaling a continuation of the overall decline in positive cases that has been reported in recent weeks.
Lynchburg City Schools, combined with neighboring divisions in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties, have reported a total of 934 positive COVID-19 cases since their school years began.
According to the Virginia Department of Health website, as of Friday Virginia has seen 612,062 cases, 26,144 hospitalizations and 10,154 fatalities.
Weekly cases peaked for local school divisions in January with the five localities reporting 135 cases among students and staff in a single week. Numbers have been trending downward since and, since early February, divisions have not exceeded more than 20 cases per week.
Vaccination efforts also have been ongoing through the region and among school divisions, which officials have credited for the downward trend.
VDH reports roughly 2.23 million first doses have been administered in the commonwealth and 14% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
Lynchburg City Schools reported six new COVID-19 cases this past week, and 16 students and staff entered quarantine as a result of possible exposure during that same time period. LCS has reported 188 cases since September.
Bedford County Public Schools reported three new cases over the last week in as many schools, bringing its total number of cases to 463. Cases were reported at Jefferson Forest High School, Staunton River High School and Liberty High School. In each instance, transmission occurred outside the building, the division's COVID-19 dashboard states.
Campbell County Public Schools did not report any new cases of COVID-19 this past week by Friday afternoon, maintaining the total number of cases reported since the start of the school year at 146. The division's tracker last was updated Feb. 23.
Amherst County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent William Wells said the division had reported two new cases this past week and nine people in quarantine, bringing ACPS' total number of cases to 111. According to a news release, one case was reported at Amherst Elementary School.
Despite bringing hundreds of students back to its brick-and-mortar buildings in recent weeks, Nelson County Public Schools reported only one new case this past week, according to the division's dashboard last updated March 22.
Officials continue efforts to bring students of varying grade levels back to the classroom under a hybrid learning, hoping to have all students who opted in to the new format in the classroom by the last week of March. The division has reported a total of 26 cases since school began in August.