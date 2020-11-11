For Thom Guthrie, a U.S. Navy and Coast Guard veteran, service is what we're born to do

Guthrie said he performed that service for the remainder of his time in the Navy and after leaving he went to work as a firefighter with the Richmond Fire Department. Guthrie previously had some volunteer firefighter training which he said he received in Southern Maryland.

A captain with one of the station’s companies happened to also be a member of the Coast Guard reserve and had asked Guthrie to reenlist, but he had no interest in going back into the service at the time.

“I said, ‘What the hell would I want to do that for?’” Guthrie joked. “I had done a year in the Naval reserve and I was driving up to Andrews Air Force Base to fly obsolete aircraft, so I didn’t want nothing to do with the reserves.”

After the initial failed attempt at recruitment, the same captain approached him again a few years later. Though he initially was hesitant, Guthrie would have no obligation to stay with the Coast Guard since he already had fulfilled his service requirements and the fire department captain had offered to make him an E6 as well; and so he accepted.

During his time in the Coast Guard and Coast Guard reserve, Guthrie said he was assigned to multiple posts and was in command of multiple units.