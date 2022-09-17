Forest eatery aims for local niche in food-delivery market

Hot dog lovers will probably recognize Jamie Ohler — more commonly known as “Papa O” — from his hotdog stand at The BackYard on Forest Road and his catch phrase, “Welcome to the Dog House!”

What people might not know is he also operates Papa O’s Pizza Shoppe at 17980 Forest Road, Suite D, which opened earlier this year.

While pizzas are being tossed, Ohler has much more cooking in the kitchen.

Ohler said people are familiar with GrubHub, Uber Eats and DoorDash and said all have a great concept of delivering food from area restaurants. But, he added, he thinks they're expensive for the consumer.

“You don't know if you're going to get the right food all the time. The drivers are independent contractors who have no idea what's going on. There's no real accountability for those individuals,” he said. “So that's part of some of the problems I'm going to be fixing with what I'm doing here.”

Ohler’s new Papa O’s Chow Zone, with the website papaoschowzone.com, launched last week. It combines the concept of an online delivery service with a ghost kitchen, or a “virtual kitchen,” which is a food service business that serves customers exclusively by delivery and pick-up based on phone and online ordering.

“Great concept,” Ohler said. “When I started all this, I said you know what? Hold on a second, what if we switch that whole game a little bit? Both of those are awesome opportunities in and of themselves. But what if we build out a brand in and of itself with the Papa O’s brand?”

The online platform offers multiple food vendors, all owned by Ohler, that operate individually, including Burger Barn, Wing Warehouse, Pita Palace and Salad Garden, among others. The food is all cooked in the kitchen at the Papa O’s Pizza Shoppe on Forest Road.

Ohler said the concept gives customers more choices.

Candice Mayhew said being able to choice from different foods is ideal for her family of five. She also enjoys walking into the shop and being greeted by Ohler with “The Mayhews!”

“The delivery service is amazing and very helpful when I order food for my grandma,” she said. “She says it's always hot.”

Jimmy Murphy, a customer, said the new business style is the best thing since sliced bread, and he eats from Papa O’s four times per month.

“Just the thought of ordering different styles and flavors of food from just one place is brilliant,” he said. “You can satisfy the whole family with just ordering from one place with fast delivery as well, and don't have to deal with traffic is an added bonus.”

Ohler allows other local businesses to be a part of it as well, stating he can cook their food and have it delivered to customers.

Currently, the business charges no delivery fees. Ohler said he hopes this entices people to tip their drivers better, who also are employees of Ohler, not independent contractors.

“I don't want to nickel and dime you on delivery fees. That's not my business,” he said. “I don't want to be somebody that makes money just from deliveries. Take care of my drivers and we're good to go.”

Ohler said he believes he is the only local business conducting this style of online ordering and delivering.

“All I'm doing is taking what's working out there that the community already likes, Uber Eats, GrubHub, the ghost kitchen concepts, and I'm just saying, OK, all that works great, but what are the flaws in those business models? I'm going to fix them and I'm going to do it under our brand. So it's changing the game a little bit, but it's the game that's already being played. We're just tweaking it a little bit,” he said.

Customer Scott Moses said he enjoys the Chow Zone because of its many offerings.

"I personally go there often because the service is top level. Jamie’s passion about his business and serving the community is always a pleasant experience," he said.

In order to keep food fresh and hot, Ohler will only deliver within a five-mile radius, but that seems to be fine for many customers.

“I am super excited for this amazing site where my family can order all our favorite foods, pizza, pitas, cheese sticks and hotdogs all in one place,” customer Carla Wilkes-Rose said. “I'm outside of the delivery area, but I am happy to pick up my order. The ordering and check out process was very simple and easy to do.”