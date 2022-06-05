Forest family channels pain into home for love and plants at The Vaughn House

FOREST — When Megan Vaughn suffered a miscarriage in 2017, she needed to regain some sense of control.

A self-identified "black thumb", Vaughn wanted to buy plants and make them stay alive.

“I killed fake plants,” she laughed as she talked about her budding plant obsession on Wednesday on her two-acre property which includes a chicken coop, greenhouse and garden. “I never had any plants growing up and into adulthood I never cared to try to keep anything like that alive.”

But after the miscarriage and multiple negative tests, she decided to redirect her obsession with pregnancy into plants.

“I've learned that it is very common for women who miscarried to develop a plant obsession. It did become this psychological thing of, I couldn't control that, but I can control this,” she said. “It snowballed very quickly, as any plant-obsessed person will tell you, you go to buy milk and you come back with 50 plants.”

Determined to keep them alive, she researched all the plants and, over time, learned how to nourish, care and love them — just as she would her baby.

“They're so happy and pure and they need you to survive,” she said. “You need to provide them with light and water. You see a new leaf and you're like, ‘Oh, I helped you to that.’”

Vaughn and her husband, Mitch — both photographers — have been in Virginia for almost 11 years and have lived in their home in Forest for about six years.

Four years ago, they transformed their back yard into a plant paradise and built a 14-foot-by-22-foot greenhouse made from cedar beams and old, refurbished windows that has since become known as The Vaughn House.

“We designed it and built it ourselves. I woke up one day and I was like, ‘Babe, I want to build a greenhouse and [Mitch] was like, ‘But you kill plants. I don't understand,’” she laughed.

Wanting everything to just be green at first, she started out with just houseplants. The greenhouse is now loaded up with hundreds of plant varieties including ferns, pathos and monstera.

“Those are houseplants that aren’t really supposed to be outside, but they flourish in there because it is tons of indirect bright light, so any time I'd put anything in there, it would just go bonkers,” she said.

"And then I slowly moved into annuals, so this year it's a little bit of houseplants but now it's all perennials, so things should come back every year. And then, I don't know, maybe I'll throw in a tomato or something.”

The Vaughn House is also a registered monarch waystation. Along with tons of pollinator-friendly plants, their yard is full of milkweed — the only plant monarchs lay their eggs on and the only plant the caterpillars will eat.

During butterfly season, Vaughn goes egg hunting, keeping the eggs and caterpillars safe. When they emerge, they are released back into the yard to start the process all over again.

“When we bought this house it was not none of this was here. The deck wasn't here,” she said. “We've been like slowly doing things to it. We never bought this house with the goal of that.”

When the greenhouse was built, beginning in June 2017, it was meant for healing as the Vaughns continued to try and get pregnant but were yielding negative results.

“We’re getting negative tests, more plants, more negative tests, more plants,” she said.

Through the process, she and her husband only grew closer together.

“We tried for a full year to get pregnant and nothing happened. And then the greenhouse was completed in April of 2018. And the date that the last screw went in is when we had a positive test, which is our daughter,” she said.

Their daughter, Marigold, is now three and a half years old and is Vaughn’s “wildflower.”

“We give God so much credit and glory because the timing of it could not be anything else but divine,” Vaughn said.

As photographers, they knew their community would want to come and use it for shoots, but Vaughn admitted she was selfish at first.

“I kept it to myself for a year and just held my pregnant belly inside the walls,” she said. “We found out we were having our daughter sitting in the middle of the greenhouse and I just kept it to myself. I didn't let anybody else come to shoot in it. It was mine.”

A year later, she opened it to the public and could have never have imagined what it would grow into. Today, it is rented out nearly every day for photo shoots and weddings, which are held about 50 times a year at the greenhouse.

“It's a very unique space and there's nothing like it anywhere,” she said. “People tell us all the time that they feel so peaceful when they're in there and I really love that. I want them to feel something when they're in there.”

Michaela Guyer, a resident of Alexandria, got married at the greenhouse earlier in May after looking for a small wedding venue and saw photos of The Vaughn House on Instagram.

“It was just so magical. It looked like I don't know something out of 'Secret Garden' and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is it,’” she said.

Not even having seen it until the night before her wedding, Guyer was expecting to trek into the middle of a forest to find the greenhouse, but instead it’s simply in the Vaughns' backyard.

“You pull up and it's just this cute suburban house and you're like, where is this little slice of heaven? And you go into the backyard and it's literally right there,” she said. “You walk into the backyard and it's literally this enchanted forest like Narnia or something right in the backyard.”

Emily Jackson, a friend of Vaughn’s for years, said the greenhouse is personal to both Megan and Mitch Vaughn. The two were also Jackson’s wedding photographers.

“It is such a lovely reminder of how they came together in strength during hard times and their love for each other and their children,” she said. “The location itself is breathtaking. Megan does a wonderful job envisioning projects, designs, and layouts for sessions and weddings. And Mitch brings it all to life for her by building everything by hand.”

Jackson described the Vaughns as a true power couple who quit their traditional day jobs to build a business that brings joy not only to themselves but others as well.

“I have never been disappointed with any of their work they’ve done for my family,” Jackson said. “From our wedding, to maternity and family pictures, Megan has always gone above and beyond as she does for anyone she works with.”

Vaughn said never in her wildest dreams would she have thought she and husband could quit their full-time jobs just by allowing people to escape to their greenhouse, which was built with the sole purpose of healing their grief.

“It's just a really happy place, and I just want people to feel happy and comfortable whenever they're here,” she said.

