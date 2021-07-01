 Skip to main content
Forest Health and Rehab acquired by Saber Healthcare

Saber Healthcare has acquired Forest Health and Rehab, a 97-bed skilled nursing and rehab community established in 1995, in Lynchburg.   

The acquisition took place last month, a news release states.

“Since we have transitioned to Saber, we are able to elevate our family environment to a higher level,” said Pamela Grant, Administrator at Forest Health and Rehab. “We have always had caring and compassionate staff providing care to our residents, but with Saber, we have added additional support that you do not always necessarily receive. Not only do we have additional support for our residents, but we have additional support for our team members that will allow us to focus on team engagement. We are proud to be a part of the Saber community and will continue to provide compassionate resident-centered care.”

Forest Health and Rehab is at 2406 Atherholt Rd.

 

