Forest home becomes immersive movie experience for guests

Moving through the kitchen into the main living area, Jonah has outfitted the space with a large TV screen and projector, complete with high-quality sound. Minimalist art from movies such as “Gone with the Wind” and “The Wizard of Oz” decorate the walls.

Jonah said the theater theme was his idea and Melody pushed him to lean into the concept even more, until they had the level of detail now seen in the property. Even as they work on a second themed Airbnb, Jonah has ideas for how to improve on aspects of the theater property, mainly in the area of technology. He added that he’s good at coming up with ideas and Hannah is the one who’s good with the details.

“[Melody] really first got me to [say] I’m going to confidently go in this direction … even go as specific as you can,” Jonah said. “I was like, that seems scary, as a homeowner in general it’s why most people don’t commit to something crazy, because then they’re going to have to live with it for eternity. But for this, it really works, the more unique it is, the better.”

Hannah said she loved Jonah’s idea for a theater themed Airbnb and was excited for the challenge. She added she didn’t see them taking the concept to the level it is now, but they “couldn’t help themselves.”