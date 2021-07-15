Forest home becomes immersive movie experience for guests

Welcome to Guelzo Cinemas, an immersive in-home movie theater experience, the first in a growing portfolio of passion projects by Jonah Guelzo and his team.
Jonah, his wife Hannah, and property manager Melody Infinger have poured their hearts and visions into the first of what Jonah plans to be a collection of themed Airbnbs in the Lynchburg area. This one sits on Helmsdale Drive in Forest.
This first project, a movie theater experience, comes from Jonah’s background working in Los Angeles on sound for movies such as “Divergent,” “Furious 7,” and “RoboCop,” and his love for movies and technology.
“I’ve always loved tech and things of that nature,” Jonah said. “Especially with this house, I really had to learn it deeply, like how do all these different smart home devices work together.”
Before guests even reach the black velvet rope that guards the entrance to the home’s main space, they are greeted by a bright dining space with the backdrop of an enormous movie poster for “Norman,” the movie Jonah’s brother Joel Guelzo directed. Preprogrammed lighting, scripts and music customized to each guest adds to the first impression.
“It just makes it more engaging and more personal for guests, which I think is a fun touch,” Jonah said.
Moving through the kitchen into the main living area, Jonah has outfitted the space with a large TV screen and projector, complete with high-quality sound. Minimalist art from movies such as “Gone with the Wind” and “The Wizard of Oz” decorate the walls.
Jonah said the theater theme was his idea and Melody pushed him to lean into the concept even more, until they had the level of detail now seen in the property. Even as they work on a second themed Airbnb, Jonah has ideas for how to improve on aspects of the theater property, mainly in the area of technology. He added that he’s good at coming up with ideas and Hannah is the one who’s good with the details.
“[Melody] really first got me to [say] I’m going to confidently go in this direction … even go as specific as you can,” Jonah said. “I was like, that seems scary, as a homeowner in general it’s why most people don’t commit to something crazy, because then they’re going to have to live with it for eternity. But for this, it really works, the more unique it is, the better.”
Hannah said she loved Jonah’s idea for a theater themed Airbnb and was excited for the challenge. She added she didn’t see them taking the concept to the level it is now, but they “couldn’t help themselves.”
Each of the three bedrooms are themed after movie directors: the Hitchcock Suite, Anderson Suite, and Jenkins Suite. Melody added each suite was influenced by colors and themes from each of the directors’ movies.
Hannah said there was a lot of back and forth as they decided how to theme the rooms and ultimately decided to narrow each room down to one director with a focus on one of the director’s movies. She added choosing those specific movies was a highlight for her.
“The master room [Hitchcock Suite] was my first inspiration and really was the launching pad for all of the other rooms,” Hannah said. “The room tone was completely influenced by Kim Novak’s notorious emerald green dress in ‘Vertigo.’”
It’s those details, like the Andy Warhol inspired Wonder Woman prints in the Jenkins Suite, that draw people in and make the experience feel unique, Hannah said. Part of her design had to include “Easter eggs” while keeping the space homey and not “cheesy” with movie posters and other stereotypical theater décor.
“People tend to just go through the motions of what they feel something ‘should’ look like whereas I run in the opposite direction,” Hannah said. “Not all of the ‘Easter eggs’ are obvious but I promise that every item was purchased with intention.”
Situated up the stairs and to the left is an open, airy sitting area overlooking the downstairs eating area. Large wooden chairs handmade by Jonah sit with a popcorn machine and small bar setup on a refurbished wooden barrel. The backdrop to the scene is a wall that looks deceivingly like concrete.
Jonah said he created the concrete look with three buckets of drywall mud and concrete tint that he added to each bucket in differing amounts. After marbling the three tints together and sealing it, the wall gives off the more industrial feel of concrete.
Directly across from the sitting space is the main attraction, the in-home movie theater, complete with customizable marquee and changing movie poster, made by Jonah using a monitor and hidden computer for controlling the images.
Jonah said originally the marquee across the top of the theater’s opening was going to be a lot simpler, maybe some trim to set it apart, then he “went down a rabbit hole” and built the details that are there now.
Past the marquee and black velvet rope is a movie lover’s dream. Large lounging chairs arranged in stadium-style seating face the retractable movie screen. In addition to streaming services and Blu-ray capability, Jonah has outfitted “Guelzo Cinemas” with a top-notch sound system and the ability to play video games on the big screen. Just as in the rest of the house, the theater is wired with speakers for Alexa voice control to turn on all the devices.
The movie theater property originally was Jonah and Hannah’s first home and, during that time, Jonah had a mixing setup in the theater room. He said even then he knew they would someday rent out the property and use the sound system purchases there.
“…We’re going to rent it and I’ll make this into a theater or something like that,” Jonah said. “And obviously it worked out quite well with what we had planned. I didn’t think I was going to go all out like I did.”
From concept to current look, Jonah said the project only took a couple months, especially with all the time he had on his hands during COVID. He said the inspiration for the concept is his love for movies and working on movies. Jonah said he loves the “Band of Brothers” series, war movies, and when he was growing up some of his favorites were “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones” and Spielberg films.
“I got to work on ‘Fast and Furious,’ ‘RoboCop,’ I got to work with Ryan Gosling specifically on his first directed movie,” Jonah said. “That was really fun.”
But as much as he loves technology and improving these features throughout the property, Jonah said one of his favorite aspects of the Airbnb is the furniture he made specifically for the rooms. Not only does he enjoy the process of creating the chairs and bedframes among other things, Jonah said he trusts his work will last far longer in an Airbnb than standard furniture purchased from a store.
“I love just building stuff, I like all the things that I’ve built [in the property], the chairs, the custom beds, I love working with wood,” Jeremiah said. “…There’s something really visceral about working with your hands, going back to the basics, like touching [and] sanding wood.”
