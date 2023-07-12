A Forest man pleaded guilty to wire fraud last week in federal court, accused of falsely obtaining a $25,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan in 2021.

Emmett Rudell Staton faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison after a federal district court judge reviews the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors in determining his sentence, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

The Paycheck Protection Program was a COVID-19 relief program administered by the Small Business Administration. It provided forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and other expenses.

“According to court documents, on January 21, 2021, Staton submitted an application for a $25,000 loan through the PPP for a lawncare business he purported to own,” the news release said. “On the application, Staton falsely certified that the business had not permanently closed when in actuality he had never operated such a business. In his application, Staton also falsely claimed the business had four employees and an average monthly payroll of $10,000. Although he stated that the loan would be used only for authorized purposes, Staton instead used the loan proceeds for personal expenses, including significant online gambling expenditures.

“In addition, Staton caused a second PPP loan application to be submitted in January 2021 using the name of another individual who was purported to be the owner of a daycare business. The application sought $14,000 in PPP funds to cover its three employees and average monthly payroll of $5,600 when, in fact, no such daycare business existed.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, and the Office of the United States Bankruptcy Trustee referred the case to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet.