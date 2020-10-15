 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forest man repeats Cash 5 win, but double this time

Forest man repeats Cash 5 win, but double this time

{{featured_button_text}}

A Forest man won $200,000 in a Virginia Lottery game, a year after he won a $100,000 prize.

Willie Harrison matched all five numbers in the lottery's Cash 5 Sept. 28 day drawing. But with two identical tickets, he won two grand prizes totaling $200,000, according to a Virginia Lottery news release.

Harrison's earlier win came in May 2019. His latest tickets were purchased from Circle K on U.S. 29 in Blairs.

The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

Willie Harrison - Virginia Lottery winner

Willie Harrison

 Submitted

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Johnson overcomes cerebral palsy and finds golf later in life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert