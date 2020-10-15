Forest man repeats Cash 5 win, but double this time

A Forest man won $200,000 in a Virginia Lottery game, a year after he won a $100,000 prize.
Willie Harrison matched all five numbers in the lottery's Cash 5 Sept. 28 day drawing. But with two identical tickets, he won two grand prizes totaling $200,000, according to a Virginia Lottery news release.
Harrison's earlier win came in May 2019. His latest tickets were purchased from Circle K on U.S. 29 in Blairs.
The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.
