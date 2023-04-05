Missile — a noun.

Defined as an object forcibly propelled at a target, either by hand or from a mechanical weapon.

That was the winning word in The News & Advance Regional Spelling Bee, held Saturday, March 25, at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation in Lynchburg.

Graham Woodruff, an eighth grader at Forest Middle School, took home first place in the contest, which pitted students from schools in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties against each other to determine who is the best speller in the region.

This win marks the second time Graham has taken home first prize in the regional spelling bee.

Last year, Graham went on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee where he tied for 14th place, surviving such words as: teutonic, tetraphosphate and bohrium before succumbing to the word Bessemer.

Hans Werte, of the James River Day School, came in second place in the regional competition, with Devin Viar, of Temperance Elementary School rounding out third place. Additional contestants included John Hampton III, of Appomattox Elementary School; Charis Durand, of New Covenant School; and Kazmir McCoy, of Paul Monroe Elementary.