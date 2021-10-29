Forest native's stint on 'The Bachelorette' cut short

Forest native Alec Thompson did not find love on reality television this fall.
The 2010 Brookville High School graduate was cast in Michelle Young's season of ABC's reality dating show, "The Bachelorette," which premiered Oct. 19.
Thompson received a rose — signifying he still was in the running for Young's heart — on night one, but was sent home on Tuesday night's episode.
In a Wednesday Instagram post, Thompson — who currently resides in Charleston, S.C. — said he was thankful for the "experience of a lifetime."
Thompson didn't seem too heartbroken — he even hinted he could be back to look for love on "The Bachelor" franchise's summer dating show, "Bachelor in Paradise."
"Unfortunately, I didn’t meet my person, but I’m optimistic that I may just get lucky out here in the real world. If not, perhaps I find my person south of the border … maybe Mexico … on a beach. Just saying," he wrote.
Thompson said he hopes Young finds love this season.
"She deserves nothing but the best," he said.
Jamey Cross
Education reporter
Cross covers K-12 and higher education for The News & Advance. An Asheboro, North Carolina native, Cross joined The News & Advance team in January 2020 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in journalism.
