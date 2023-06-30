William M. Perrow, a Forest resident and supervisor of finance for Bedford County Public Schools, is running to become Bedford County's new treasurer in the Nov. 7 election.

Perrow, a 2007 graduate of Rustburg High School, is the only candidate who filed to run for the seat, according to the Bedford County Registrar's Office.

"I've always enjoyed finance," Perrow said in a phone interview. "I feel like I can be a great asset to the citizens of Bedford as we move forward with a new accounting system."

A Campbell County native, Perrow said he and his wife moved to Bedford County in 2021. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree from Lynchburg College, now the University of Lynchburg, and worked at BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) prior to joining BCPS, he said.

He also serves as chair of the board of directors for Central Virginia Federal Credit Union.

Perrow said he looks forward to serving Bedford County residents as a whole.

The county treasurer is responsible for collecting all real estate and personal property taxes, handling all revenue for the county and for investing all county funds, according to the county's website. Kim Snow, the current treasurer, has served in the position since March 2018.

A graduate of Liberty High School in Bedford and Radford University where she earned her bachelor's degree in finance, Snow previously served as the director of accounting and finance for the Fostek Corporation in Bedford.

— Justin Faulconer