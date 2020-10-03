Forest Service plan raises concerns about Lynchburg water supply, environment

For Strang, water quality is of top importance, something the city of Lynchburg is also concerned about.

“Of course our concern is to protect our water supply,” said Tim Mitchell, director of water resources for the city. “We do want to be careful with any work done in the watershed.”

Mitchell said the city received a “scoping” letter about the project and was also pleased that the Forest Service reached out and met with them Thursday.

“We do feel pretty comfortable with their plan,” Mitchell said, but noted that it was early in the process and that Forest Service work in the past resulted in sedimentation and debris ending up in the reservoir.

Mitchell said he will probably take up an offer to visit a site in Botetourt County where the Forest Service is doing similar work.

For Laura Henry-Stone, who teaches environmental studies at the University of Lynchburg, protecting the city’s water supply is also of utmost importance but she has other concerns.