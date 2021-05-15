Forest Service trims Pedlar plan

But people concerned about protecting forests question the need for more early successional forests when mature forests are increasingly rare and old growth is virtually nonexistent. They see the plan as an excuse to harvest timber under the guise of helping wildlife.

They also are concerned about fouling the Pedlar River and Pedlar Reservoir, which is the primary drinking water source for more than 100,000 people in the City of Lynchburg and surrounding counties. Undisturbed forests sequester carbon and protect watersheds better than those disturbed by logging and burning.

Ernie Reed, a member of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, has spent decades defending forest ecosystems.

Reed filed a formal objection to the plan this week, saying the Forest Service failed to adequately analyze a “no action plan” — in other words, the benefits of leaving the forest intact.

Reed noted natural disturbances have created a mosaic of canopy gaps and early successional habitat through mortality, ice storms, blow downs, aging, and increased extremes of drought and flood.